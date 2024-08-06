What Does HR-V Stand For On Hondas?

In the world of automobile manufacturers, it's evident they love to use acronyms when naming their models. However, it's not always clear what these letters stand for. Honda is no stranger to labeling their vehicles with ambiguous acronyms, such as the HR-V. According to Honda, HR-V means "Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle," although this terminology may conjure up more questions than answers. Fortunately, it appears Honda chose this name for a practical reason – along with some marketing hype mixed in.

The HR-V launched in the U.S. in 2016, but wasn't a new vehicle to other parts of the world. The very first iteration of this vehicle debuted back in the late '90s in both Japan and Europe. Once it reached America's shores nearly a decade ago, Honda introduced it for a specific reason – its size. The automaker needed something more compact than the CR-V, but larger than the small Honda Fit. Still, that leaves the question — what is the specific meaning behind Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle?