20 Used Honda Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
Honda has a reputation for making some of the safest, most reliable cars on the road. Countless owners will attest to their Honda's faultless years of service, and it's true that, on the whole, Honda remains a reliable brand. However, not every one of the automaker's cars is quite so bulletproof.
Some model years stand out as particularly troublesome, with hundreds of owners reporting faults and multiple recalls issued in many cases. These troublesome cars include many of Honda's most popular models and cover a range of ages from near-classic to just a few years old.
SlashGear compiled safety data from the NHTSA including recalls, active investigations, and consumer complaints to create a list of model years worth avoiding if you're looking for a reliable used car. Each one has proven to be markedly less reliable than Honda's average, with issues that the brand took back to the drawing board for future vehicle generations.
2023 Honda HR-V
A new generation of Honda's Civic-based HR-V crossover was launched for the 2023 model year, with new styling, fresh tech, and improvements made to the powertrain and suspension. Our reviewer was impressed with the car's charms and its competitive price tag, but in the few years since its launch, a strange flaw has been discovered with the car. Hundreds of owners have complained to the NHTSA about the rear window of their HR-V suddenly shattering, with no prior indication that anything was wrong.
Honda is aware of the issue, and has blamed it on a fault in the manufacturing process. According to the brand, the rear defroster on some cars was installed in a way that caused it to excessively heat the rear glass pane, which over time weakened the pane until it eventually shattered. As of this writing, Honda has not issued a recall regarding the issue, but owners with affected cars can contact Honda to initiate a repair.
However, the HR-V does have three active recalls open, including a faulty fuel pump, an improperly installed seat belt pretensioner, and a defective steering gearbox. The 2024 HR-V is also subject to the latter two recalls, but has far fewer owner complaints and is not known to suffer from the shattering window issue.
2018 Honda Accord
Honda debuted its 10th-generation Accord for the 2018 model year, featuring updated styling, tech, and a new range of powertrain options. Unfortunately, it seems the freshly launched generation had some teething troubles, with NHTSA data recording five recalls and over 1,400 owner complaints. The most recent recall was issued on December 18th, 2023, and concerns a faulty fuel pump that might fail while driving. This isn't the first recall related to the fuel pump either, as the 2018 Accord previously received another recall regarding the same part on May 28th, 2020.
One of the most common areas for consumer complaints was the car's brakes, with owners reporting various issues including premature wear and persistent false braking system warning lights. Another common area of complaint was the engine, with multiple drivers reporting head gasket failure. Owner reports also back up the concerns cited in the fuel pump recall, with over 100 drivers reporting failures regarding the fuel pump system.
Perhaps the most concerning complaints of all, however, are those regarding the car's forward collision avoidance system. Hundreds of drivers have alleged that their cars have suddenly braked with nothing seemingly obstructing their path, causing them to rapidly lose speed on the road and putting them at risk of colliding with traffic. NHTSA has received several dozen reports of injuries caused by alleged faulty emergency braking, and as of this writing, is actively investigating the issue.
2008 Honda CR-V
The third-generation CR-V crossover was a big commercial success, sporting the practicality, economy, and sensibility that buyers expected from a Honda. It combined the higher ride height of an SUV with the comfort of a passenger car, helping to push crossovers ever further into the mainstream while providing a healthy boost to its maker's bottom line. However, in recent years the 2008 model year CR-V has been plagued with multiple recalls and numerous complaints, somewhat tainting its reputation as an unbridled success for Honda.
According to the NHTSA, 11 recalls have been issued for the 2008 CR-V, nine of which concern its airbags. The dates of these recalls stretch from February 2016 through June 2019, with each concern originating from the defective Takata airbags fitted to a small number of CR-Vs. The Takata recall, it should be noted, was extremely broad in scale, affecting many of Honda's most popular models alongside several other leading manufacturers.
However, what lands the 2008 CR-V on this list is that it also suffers from two model-specific failure points, as well as consumer complaints. In particular, corrosion seems to be a recurring issue, with one corrosion-related recall issued in 2023 and a high number of drivers reporting corrosion of the rear subframe. The automatic locking doors are also a very common point of failure, with hundreds of owners reporting doors locking or unlocking on their own, often while the car was driving.
2016 Honda Pilot
Honda's popular Pilot SUV was overhauled for the 2016 model year, debuting significantly more modern looks than its predecessor and a smattering of new cabin tech. The car's powertrain options were also refreshed for the new generation, although the updated componentry seems responsible for a temporary blip in Honda's build quality. The 2016 Pilot has been subject to seven recalls by the NHTSA, with a wide range of problems highlighted. One recall from 2021 states that a faulty hood latch striker can result in the hood flying open while driving, while another from 2023 concerns a manufacturing defect in the connecting rod bearing in the engine.
Not every 2016 Pilot is included in the 2023 recall, but drivers have reported extremely similar rod bearing failures in cars that supposedly do not have the faulty part. The model year has also been subject to over 1,300 complaints from drivers, around half of which center around issues with the car's electrical systems. Other common complaints include faulty fuel pumps and repeated warning lights about the emissions system accompanied by a loss of power.
2001 Honda Civic
With over 30 million examples sold since it first hit dealerships in 1973, the Civic is Honda's best-selling model to date. A big part of its appeal has always been its affordability and reliability, but there are a few less dependable Civic model years that are worth avoiding. The 2001 model year is one of the most frequently complained about, with over 1,100 complaints made to the NHTSA as of this writing. Many of those center around the car's airbags — the 2001 Civic was another model affected by the major Takata recall that eventually bankrupted the parts manufacturer.
However, the 2001 Civic also suffers a higher than average number of reports of powertrain problems, with transmission failure a particularly common failure point. A high number of owners have alleged transmission failure at high speed, with minimal or no warning given before the failure took place. To date, Honda has not issued a recall related to the transmission, and the NHTSA is not actively looking into the issue.
1998 Honda Accord
The 1998 Honda Accord has been subject to 19 recalls to date, although the majority of those concern minor issues with missing reflectors in a small number of models. However, several more serious recalls have also been issued. The most recent was in 2020 when Honda recalled nearly 1.5 million cars sold between 1996 and 2000 over concerns with potentially faulty airbag inflators. Two much earlier recalls, dating back to 2002 and 2003, center around a defective ignition switch. A large number of recent owner complaints lodged with the NHTSA also mention the ignition switch, with some reports alleging the car's engine shut off while on the road.
Reports are varied — some allege the engine cut out at lower speeds or while stationary, while some report driving at freeway speeds when the problem occurred. Given that Honda already issued a recall for the car's ignition, it may be that some of these issues stem from previous owners not taking their cars in for repairs as instructed by the manufacturer. Alternatively, it's possible that many other 1998 Accords also suffered from defective ignitions but weren't included in the initial recall. Either way, used buyers should give the model year a miss.
2017 Honda CR-V
The 2017 CR-V is another instance where Honda's overhaul of a popular model brings with it some blips in quality. SlashGear drove the car at launch and was impressed with its more distinctive styling and added safety tech compared to its predecessor, though not as sold on its CVT transmission. Still, the new generation of Honda's best-selling SUV appeared to be an iterative improvement overall, which is why it's a shame to find it topping the charts when it comes to consumer complaints.
Alongside the 2017 model, the 2018 CR-V is also worth avoiding, as it sports an even higher level of complaints. Over 100 of those complaints concern the forward collision avoidance system — the same system featured in the 2018 Accord — with the NHTSA actively investigating the issue. Other reports cite issues with the fuel injectors and various problems with the car's electrical systems. The 2017 model year is the worst for complaints but the 2018 CR-V doesn't fare much better, with over 1,300 complaints logged as of this writing.
2008 Honda Accord
Freshly revamped for the 2008 model year, the Honda Accord didn't rewrite the manufacturer's rulebook. It was conservatively styled, economical, and spacious — exactly what buyers would expect. A review by MotorTrend confirmed as much, although the outlet noted one unusual issue with their test vehicle — after 15,000 miles, the car needed both its front and rear brake pads and rotors replaced. This seemed strange as per MotorTrend, "you don't go through rear pads and rotors in under 15,000 miles, unless maybe you leave the parking brake on for a few hundred miles (we hadn't)."
It would turn out that scores of owners would share the same experience, with several hundred lodging complaints with the NHTSA. Over 500 complaints mention brakes, many complaining of premature wear, although Honda has never issued a recall for the problem. Instead, its nine recalls primarily concern the vehicle's defective airbags — like Honda's other models, that's down to parts supplier Takata. While the two areas above make up the majority of consumer complaints about the car, many drivers also reported issues with the engine and headlights.
2002 Honda Odyssey
Before SUVs became the default option for buyers looking for practical family haulers, minivans like the Honda Odyssey fulfilled that role. While the Odyssey was, for the most part, a reliable car, the 2002 model year proved not to live up to that reputation. It has received almost 1,000 NHTSA owners' complaints to date, over 600 of which concern the powertrain. Many of those complaints cite issues with the transmission, from persistent gear slipping to total failure at speed.
A recall was issued in 2004 for the Odyssey's transmission, with several other Honda and Acura models also affected by the same fault. According to Honda, a buildup of heat during certain conditions can cause damage to gear teeth or result in gear breakage in severe cases. Many owner complaints regarding the transmission were reported at least 10 years after the recall was issued, so it's difficult to ascertain exactly why the high reported failure rates persist. In some cases, it may be down to previous owners not taking the car in for repair as per the manufacturer's request. Whatever the cause, it's best to avoid the model year if possible — although it's worth noting that the 2001 and 2003 Odyssey also suffer from similarly high levels of complaints.
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid
Unlike some of the other cars here, the 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid doesn't have one Achilles heel that brings its overall reliability crashing down. Rather, it seems like the model year simply has a higher number of quality issues overall than most other Honda models. It's been subject to a total of 17 recalls, with over 1,400 complaints lodged with the NHTSA at the time of writing. Seven of those recalls concern faulty Takata airbags, but others range from a defective integrated motor assist system to a faulty rear wheel speed sensor. The latter issue affected 260,000 Civics built between 2006 and 2007.
Common problems cited by owners include a failing sun visor which can fall in front of the driver and obstruct their vision, issues with the rear suspension, and various engine and cooling issues. Alongside the 2006 model year, the 2007 model year Civic Hybrid is also a poor performer, receiving a similarly high number of owner complaints.
2013 Honda Accord
In what is yet another example of fresh redesigns being more trouble-prone than the following model years, the Accord was redesigned for 2013 and saw a subsequent spike in owner complaints. As of this writing, over 1,300 complaints have been logged with the NHTSA, with multiple weak spots reported. Owners commonly complain of partial loss of power steering while on the road, with the problem sometimes returning even after repair work has been carried out. Various electrical issues are also frequently reported, with ABS and traction control lights flashing followed by one or both systems malfunctioning.
The power steering issue has been previously investigated multiple times by the NHTSA, but each time, the investigation has been closed due to a lack of evidence of any widespread problem or defect. However, a number of other concerns have resulted in recalls being issued.
The most recent recall is a potential fuel pump defect that affects a wide range of Honda models, including the 2013 Accord. Three other, more specific, recalls have also been issued for the model, including a 2020 recall concerning a driveshaft defect. Cars sold or registered across 23 different states are potentially affected, with a faulty lubricant potentially causing the driveshaft to prematurely corrode or even snap entirely.
2003 Honda Pilot
The 2003 Honda Pilot has been subject to 14 recalls to date, nine of which concerned issues with the car's airbags. These airbag recalls were issued over a period of half a decade between 2014 and 2019, with most related to the infamous Takata recall that affected millions of cars built by many manufacturers. In addition to those recalls, a small number of examples of the 2003 Pilot were also recalled for a potential improperly installed passenger airbag.
Among the owner complaints logged with the NHTSA, defective airbags are unsurprisingly one of the most common areas for concern. Hundreds of other owners also report issues with the SUV's powertrain and electrical systems. Unusually for a poor performing model, there seems to be no one glaring flaw causing the majority of these other complaints, although transmission issues of various kinds are commonly reported.
Although the 2003 model year has the highest number of complaints out of the first generation model years, it's not the poorest performer across all Pilot generations. That unfortunate title instead goes to the 2016 Pilot, which has almost twice as many complaints as the 2003 model.
2000 Honda Accord
It's unusual for a car to still be subject to new recalls a full two decades after it rolled off the production line. Unfortunately for owners, that's exactly what happened with the 2000 Honda Accord, with the most recent of its 21 recalls being issued in 2020. In fairness, that recall concerned defective airbags and was issued for a wide range of models from the era. Still, the difficulty of tracing the owners of every affected car after such a long time period means that there may well still be plenty of examples of the car driving around without the required remedial work carried out.
Over 400 owner complaints on the NHTSA's database concern the airbag faults, with the second most popular area of complaint being the car's electrical systems. A significant proportion of electrical complaints revolve around issues with the ignition, which was in itself subject to a separate recall in 2005. It's not clear whether the affected cars were not taken in for the necessary recall work, whether the replacement component also failed, or whether some affected cars were not included in the original recall notices. Either way, buyers looking for a hassle-free used Accord should probably look towards other model years.
2008 Honda Civic Hybrid
Although it hasn't logged quite as many complaints with the NHTSA as the 2006 Civic Hybrid, the 2008 model also scores poorly compared to other Honda models. Much like the 2006 model, owners report a variety of issues with the car, but the majority of recent complaints concern the engine. Specifically, the car's engine can be reportedly prone to overheating due to coolant leaks caused by a cracked engine block. No prior warning signs were reported by owners before the leak occurred.
Another issue reported by owners involves the car's suspension setup, which allegedly results in premature and uneven tire wear. A similar problem has been reported by owners of the 2006 and 2007 Civic Hybrid, and it seems Honda did not fix the issue for the 2008 model year. A very small number of owners of 2009 and 2010 models also reported the same problem, but overall complaint levels are significantly lower for both of the latter model years.
2017 Honda Pilot
At the time of writing, the 2017 Honda Pilot is subject to two open investigations by the NHTSA, both of which cover multiple model years of the third generation Pilot. One investigation involves a potential defect with the car's start/stop system, with more than 200 drivers reporting that their car would not restart after a routine stop at a stop light or junction. The other investigation centers around reports of defective connecting rod bearings within the 2017 Pilot's 3.5L V6 engine. Those investigations come in addition to the two current recalls on the car, which involve a defective fuel pump and a weakness in the hood latch striker.
The Pilot's high level of owner complaints are largely reflective of the aforementioned issues, with the most common area of complaint being the engine. Electrical issues are also frequently reported, with a number of those attributed to issues with the start/stop system that is currently under investigation. Until those investigations are resolved, it's probably best to avoid the car, and perhaps consider one of its many rivals instead.
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour
Like many of the most troublesome older Honda models, some of the 2010 Accord Crosstour's complaints and recalls can be attributed to its airbags. However, that isn't the only reported issue, with a number of owners also reporting problems with their car's engine. Various engine problems are reported, including the spark plugs repeatedly failing and the overconsumption of oil, sometimes indicating piston ring failure. In several worrying reports, owners also allege that their cars caught fire thanks to unspecified engine issues.
An unusually high occurrence of brake issues have also been reported, and a smaller number of reports also claim that wheel bearings can fail prematurely. The Accord Crosstour's styling proved to be divisive with many Honda buyers even when it was new, and unless you're one of the minority of buyers that are particularly sold on its looks, its reliability troubles make it a model that's probably best avoided.
2016 Honda Civic
Honda launched the tenth generation Civic for the 2016 model year, giving it a more upmarket feel and plenty of updated cabin tech. The aim, according to Honda, was to emulate the feel of premium German cars while still delivering Japanese sensibility and build quality. While later model years of the tenth generation Civic seemed to get the formula right, the 2016 model year saw a spike in owner complaints that makes it one to avoid for buyers looking for the most hassle-free used car.
Hundreds of the owner complaints logged with the NHTSA center around the car's steering system, with owners reporting that their cars become difficult to steer in certain situations, or that the steering sticks slightly off-center. Attempting to correct the steering, according to the reports, can lead to oversteering. Another common complaint involves the A/C unit, which drivers have reported has failed multiple times over the space of a few years. After the 2016 model year, Honda seems to have ironed out some of these issues: as of this writing, the 2017 model year has around half the number of complaints recorded as the 2016 model year.
2018 Honda CR-V
Alongside the 2017 CR-V, the 2018 model is another poor performer that's worth avoiding. Owners list a similar range of complaints as the 2017 model, with the forward collision avoidance system being reportedly prone to false alerts. In some cases, this results in false braking alerts being flagged to the driver, but in a worrying number of reports, the system engages the brakes automatically, causing the car to come to a sudden stop in the road.
There seems to be no single environment that triggers the false braking either, with some reports claiming the system engaged in traffic on the highway, while others suggesting that road construction work might have been responsible for the false triggers. It's not the only worry facing 2018 CR-V owners either, as a number of reports have emerged of electrical issues including persistent dashboard warning lights, with the lights reappearing even after diagnostic and repair work was carried out.
Later model years of the fifth generation CR-V, such as the 2020 model year, have recorded far fewer complaints overall than the 2017 and 2018 models, but a small number of owners have still encountered issues with the forward collision avoidance system.
2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid
The only plug-in hybrid model that Honda offers in its 2025 American-market lineup is the hydrogen-powered CR-V e:FCEV, but it has previously offered gasoline plug-in hybrid versions of some of its popular models. One of the earliest was the 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid, which offered 13 miles of all-electric range and a recharge time of around three hours on a 120V outlet. That range is a small one by today's standards, but at the time the car was an innovative offering and was an appealing choice for drivers looking to cut their fuel bill.
Unfortunately, as a used pick, it's far less appealing today. As of this writing, owners have reported over 900 complaints to the NHTSA, although many of these complaints do not directly relate to its hybrid powertrain. Instead, they concern issues like a faulty ABS module — an issue that also affects non-hybrid Accords of the same model year — and sticky or heavy steering. The non-PHEV 2014 Accord Hybrid also suffers from a similarly high level of owner complaints, as does the gas-powered 2014 Accord.
2003 Honda Accord
The 2003 Honda Accord takes the unenviable prize of being both the most frequently recalled and the most complained about Honda to date, with 24 recalls and more than 2,000 complaints according to NHTSA data. Ten of those recalls concerned various exterior lighting defects and nine further recalls concerned faulty Takata airbags, but another five were unrelated to both of those issues.
A 2004 recall, the same one that affected the Odyssey minivan, was supposed to fix issues regarding the chance of transmission failure. With over 900 NHTSA complaints citing the powertrain as a problem, with many of those specifying transmission issues, it seems like the recall was not quite as effective as many owners would have liked. Owners also reported issues with their cars' braking systems, concerns surrounding the quality of various engine components, and various issues with electrical systems. If there's one Honda model year that's absolutely worth avoiding for used car buyers, it's the 2003 Accord.