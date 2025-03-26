20 Used Honda Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Honda has a reputation for making some of the safest, most reliable cars on the road. Countless owners will attest to their Honda's faultless years of service, and it's true that, on the whole, Honda remains a reliable brand. However, not every one of the automaker's cars is quite so bulletproof.

Some model years stand out as particularly troublesome, with hundreds of owners reporting faults and multiple recalls issued in many cases. These troublesome cars include many of Honda's most popular models and cover a range of ages from near-classic to just a few years old.

SlashGear compiled safety data from the NHTSA including recalls, active investigations, and consumer complaints to create a list of model years worth avoiding if you're looking for a reliable used car. Each one has proven to be markedly less reliable than Honda's average, with issues that the brand took back to the drawing board for future vehicle generations.