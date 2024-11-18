6 Alternatives To The Honda Pilot To Consider Before You Buy

Factors like safety, pricing, fuel economy, comfort, and space all contribute to the decision of which SUV to buy. Thankfully, the Honda Pilot has all those bases covered — and then some. The Pilot is a comfortable and well-equipped choice amongst three-row SUVs and it's a safe choice for growing families. The Pilot's price ranges between $41,595 and $55,975 (depending on equipment), which is competitive for the class. It's also rated a Top Safety Pick+ (the highest possible rating) from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), and it received 5 stars (out of 5 possible) from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) for overall crash safety.

Advertisement

The Pilot also comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that puts out 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, with available all-wheel drive and fuel economy ratings that fall between 20 and 22 mpg combined, depending on which trim level you go with — both of which are decent power numbers and fuel economy ratings for the class. On the inside, there's lots of room for passengers and cargo. The Pilot seats as many as eight passengers and has as much as 22.4 cubic feet of storage space behind the third row and up to 113.7 cubic feet of storage with the first and second row folded flat. So, the Pilot is spacious, efficient, and safe, but how does it stack up against other three-row SUVs? We put together a list of some of the Pilot's top rivals to find out.

Advertisement