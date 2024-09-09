6 Signs And Symptoms Of A Cracked Engine Block

Your car's internal combustion engine relies on a huge number of large, small, and oddly-shaped parts. One of the biggest and most important parts of your motor is the engine block or cylinder block, which may be built from cast iron or aluminum depending on your vehicle. It functions as the lower half of the motor and houses critical components like the crankshaft, pistons, and, in the case of some pushrod motors, the camshaft. The engine block also contains a network of passages through which coolant flows to absorb excess engine heat, as well as the cylinder bores and oil passages. The cylinder head bolts to the top of the engine block, while the oil pan connects to the bottom. Together with various accessories and pulleys, these components form the image most of us picture when thinking of modern car motors.

The engine block plays a critical role in the combustion process and helps contain vital components while holding the entire engine together. However, that importance also means that when something breaks, it can have a ripple effect that causes immense amounts of serious and costly damage. Unfortunately, there isn't much you can do for things like severe cracks, so it's important to be aware of the warning signs of a cracked engine block to catch the problem before it breaks. As a former professional mechanic and lifelong gearhead, I'll break down the most common signs and symptoms of a cracked engine block in simple terms.