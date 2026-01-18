10+ Car Infotainment Systems That Really Missed The Mark For Us

Since the infotainment display's debut in the 1986 Buick Riviera, the technology has grown from an afterthought displaying radio stations and CD information to the centerpiece of a car's interior with navigation, music, weather, and many other capabilities.

Today, infotainment innovations are a mixed bag. Some are pretty good, while others are just average. In some cases, the tech has been downright terrible, either because automakers are trying to be too clever or an experiment proved an ineffective overreach. Currently, automakers are busy stuffing the biggest possible displays into their vehicles, with mixed reactions from the general public.

Regardless, Consumer Reports has noted on multiple occasions that the infotainment is a common pain point. I once owned a 2019 Honda Accord that refused to connect to Android Auto, and it was bad enough that I eventually sold it. In any case, here are some infotainment systems that we're not terribly fond of, and why they're so bad.