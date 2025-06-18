2025 Acura RDX Review: Refreshed SUV Keeps What's Most Important

The Acura RDX has been refreshed for 2025, given a new front grille, an updated center console, and some tech updates that make it a bit easier to use your smartphone when it's connected to the luxury SUV's center screen. When you consider the fact that it's been on sale in pretty much the same form since it debuted over 7 years ago, though, that doesn't seem like much of an update.

No fancy new engine or high-performance Type-S trim after all this time? No fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain? No big center touchscreen to replace the dated interface? Nope, none of it.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Instead of a full overhaul, the new RDX sticks with a tried and true formula: provide impressive value, offer a premium look and feel, and remain fun to drive. Within those basic parameters, the RDX nails it. The updated styling that puts it in line with the rest of the Acura lineup is sleek. The grille looks good. The center console is spacious and the Acura SUV provides the kind of robust small-item storage you'd typically expect from the pragmatic automaker. The powertrain is somehow still exciting after all these years, and the interior feels relatively upscale in the face of an aging and tough-to-use center console/infotainment design.