2025 Acura ADX First Drive: Affordable Crossover Is No Integra (But That's The Point)

The all-new 2025 Acura ADX reminds me of my grandfather's obsession with Oldsmobile Delta 88s. It's hard to see the connection at first, but I'll happily explain. At one time, Gramps bought his-and-hers Delta 88s for himself and my grandmother: one blue and one white. I drove a terrible brown Delta 88 in high school that was a third-level hand-me-down my grandfather purchased before I was born.

Those were just a few of the Oldsmobiles he had in his driveway throughout his life and if someone ever mentioned buying another brand of vehicle, I imagine he'd have ignored any of their future advice. If the Acura ADX inspires even a fraction of this kind of brand loyalty, the designers would likely be pretty excited about it.

An all-new model to the lineup, the ADX is a compact luxury SUV that Acura is calling a "gateway" model. It's being launched with the explicit intention of attracting young buyers to the brand. Acura already has a few SUVs in its lineup: the RDX, the three-row MDX, and the all-electric ZDX (with the new RSX on its way too). The new ADX is slightly smaller than the RDX, but it is much cheaper: nearly $10k less on base trim levels. With a starting price of $36,350, the ADX represents a chance for Acura to introduce the brand to a new audience, showing them a fresh face and potentially building badge affinity that could last a lifetime.

