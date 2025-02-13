The Best Years For The BMW X1 (And Some To Avoid)

Although the BMW X1 made its debut for the 2010 model year, people in the United States needed to wait until the 2013 model year to enjoy what was at the time the smallest subcompact SUV that BMW had to offer. That distinction may now be held by the BMW X2, but for some, that newer model may be just a bit too small. You might even not realize the X2 is classified as an SUV by looking at it. The BMW X1 is a classic feeling vehicle of its size that has all of the luxury and beauty you would expect from the German automaker.

Since it is a luxury vehicle, the X1 comes with a starting price tag of over $42,000 for a brand new 2025 model. While that is reasonable in the grand scheme of BMWs, that is outside of the budget for a lot of people who want to have some luxury in their lives. If that is the case, heading to the used market is a great option for anyone looking to save a bit of money for a vehicle that is equal in quality.

On the flip side, there are some years where the company really dropped the ball on the X1, making an SUV that has been a great source of complaints from owners. Here, we are going to look at three X1 model years that drivers love and three they most certainly do not to help you on your used BMW X1 buying journey.

