Terrifying Report Identifies 6.8m Vehicles With Potentially Dangerous Airbags

The Takata airbag recall has affected millions of cars over the span of several years. Now, it looks like a new company is facing a recall, ARC Automotive out of Tennessee. Just a few days ago General Motors called for a recall of nearly one million vehicles. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, that number could skyrocket.

The issue with ARC's airbag system is very similar to the issue that plagued Takata. The airbag inflators can possibly explode in a way that sends pieces of metal (essentially shrapnel) into the vehicle's cabin. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that at least two people have lost their lives as a result of the faulty airbags.

The Wall Street Journal found that upwards of 6.8 million vehicles from manufacturers like Chevy, Ford, Porsche, Hyundai, Kia, and more could be affected. While it's egregious that it even got this far without a large recall, there are systems in place when something like this happens to recall the cars, fix the issue, and minimize harm. But here's the wrinkle: ARC is not cooperating as of yet.