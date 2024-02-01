8 Of The Most Reliable BMW Models Ever Built, Ranked

Hearing the letters BMW strung together instantly conjures two thoughts in a gearhead's mind: beautifully designed vehicles and potentially expensive maintenance. Making the problem even worse, if something goes wrong, these cars aren't cheap to fix. Still, it's unfair to say that all BMWs are unreliable. Actually, it'd be downright wrong — we've found plenty of empirical data from J.D. Power, Kelly Blue Book, and RepairPal for this list that shows the brand has produced more than a few dependable cars.

The problem for car fans is that the used market can get oversaturated with BMWs, making it extremely alluring. You can often pick up a classic BMW 7 Series or an E46 at surprisingly affordable prices. However, rest assured, if you go down this route without proper guidance, there's always a chance that you'll end up paying an astronomical amount for repairs. So avoid this trap and keep reading to find out the eight most reliable models from the Bavarian behemoth.

