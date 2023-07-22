5 Of The Most Unreliable Used BMWs To Stay Away From
Vehicles from the German company BMW are often considered some of the most luxurious and reliable automobiles. However, that isn't to say that all of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG's offerings are always absolutely perfect and worth the reputation. Despite BMW's status, some vehicles haven't stood the test of time and probably should be avoided at all costs if you are trying to protect your wallet. This is because some used BMWs have a tremendous range of issues and problems that may cause some sleepless nights among drivers.
Some headaches associated with used BMWs include engine troubles, worn hoses, oil leaking, failing water pumps, cooling issues, electronic system problems, and finicky valves. Luckily, only some BMW models suffer from the plethora of issues, and these BMWs have quickly earned infamy as a purchase that only the leery should make, or perhaps automotive enthusiasts who don't mind putting in some hard work from time to time. So, without further ado, here are some used BMW vehicles you should probably steer clear of.
There are several models of BMW X5 to avoid
The BMW X5 is one used car shoppers should look out for, specifically the years between 2011 to 2014, as well as the 2019 model. These mid-sized sport utility vehicles often run into a series of issues. CarComplaints notes that several years of the BMW X5 have received negative reviews, with 2011 being the worst. More often than not, drivers' biggest issue with the 2011 model is that the BMW X5 actually stalls while driving, which is reportedly around 68,000 miles and costs about $4,400 to fix.
In addition, WithClutch also gives the BMW X5 fairly low reliability ratings — the automobile currently sits at 39 out of 100. Their findings also provide the estimated yearly cost of owning a BMW X5, around $1,166. Besides the engine stalling problem with X5s, owners may face interior leakage from precipitation, transmission issues, oil leaks, and other fluid-related difficulties.
The BMW E60 M5 has a high cost of ownership
Another BMW model you may want to avoid (unless you have deep pockets and lots of time) is the BMW E60 M5. Blazing fast, the BMW E60 M5 is a sedan, but what sets this car apart from others is that this automobile has a V-10 engine capable of 500 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. Although the BMW E60 M50 is vaunted for its speed and handling, this kind of output comes with a couple of caveats — mainly that the BMW E60 M5 can come with quite a few upkeep and maintenance costs that aren't for the faint of heart.
The BMW E60 M5 often pops up on lists of costly BMW vehicles, mainly because its powerful engine is not without its faults. Constantly plagued by valve cover gasket leaks, transmission problems, rod bearings, and idle and throttle actuators, the BMW E60 M5 was produced from 2004 to 2010. Annual repair costs from Repair Pal suggest a yearly cost of M5 ownership around $1,173. This has led to conversations on social media platforms like Reddit, where people speculate on the best ways to keep the maintenance cost down. Although some people like their BMW E60 M5, it is a tough love that requires dedication.
The BMW E71 X6 has low reliability ratings
The compact SUV BMW E71 X6 is yet another example that can often come with hidden costs. The models that should be avoided come from 2008 to 2010 due to issues involving the fuel pump, cooling systems, oil, waste-gate, and solenoids. Over on WithClutch, the website gives the X6 a fairly low rating regarding reliability, noting that the vehicle has a 24.8 out of 100 by their metrics — as a point of reference, most automobiles usually have a score over 50. Owners of the X6 often experience unforeseen repair costs.
This site also gives low marks to the X6 for major and unplanned repairs, saying that the compact SUV usually has around one major repair — that is, a repair that costs more than $1000 — per year, or 2.9 occurrences over three years. Not exactly reassuring, RepairPal bestows on the X6 a two out of five rating and states that the annual cost of X6 maintenance is around $1,206.
The BMW 3 Series suffered a recall
Among BMW's repertoire of luxury, the BMW 3 Series comes in coupe, sedan, and convertible styles, but for all intents and purposes, they all use the same parts and experience the same problems. The numerous issues that face BMW's 3 Series tend to pop up in the model years from 2007 to 2013 and usually consist of oil leaks, excessive car vibrations, power windows no longer working, a marked decrease in engine performance based on airflow, low oil pressure, hiccups in power steering, overheating engines, and several more issues that makes owning these automobiles a costly affair. The BMW 3 Series even had some models face a recall for faulty airbags.
Although these model years of the BMW 3 Series are faster than some other sedan-style cars in the same class, it takes a decent amount of money to maintain this type of vehicle, with some automobile-focused websites suggesting that these cars should be avoided at all costs. RepairPal notes that the average yearly maintenance cost for the 2011 BMW 3 Series is usually around $1,030, so purchasing a 2007 to 2013 BMW 3 Series may require deep coffers and constant vigilance.
BMW's X3 requires major repairs more often than the industrial average
Perhaps the most infamous BMW that should be avoided is the X3 model, a compact SUV. The years to avoid when it comes to the X3 are 2013, 2015, and 2020, and these automobiles share many of the same problems as the X5 because of shared parts. These may include oil leaks (a common issue with used BMWs), water leaking from the sunroof, timing chain guide failure, broken regulators, and overheating from the radiator. According to WithClutch, owners of the X3 can expect an annual maintenance cost of around $1,034, and the website gives the X3 a reliability rating of 50.3 out of 100.
Beyond the reliability rating, the X3 typically experiences a major repair, that is, one that costs more than $1000, around 2.52 times over three years — way above the industrial average, around 1.3 times.
