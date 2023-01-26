The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8

Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.

During his time as Apple's CEO, Steve Jobs took a liking to German cars. He was well-known for continuously buying a black Porsche 911 and replacing it after six months. After he got tired of the Porsche, he switched to a Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG and replaced it every six months with an identical car. It was rumored that he switched out the cars because California law allowed the buyer to drive around without a license plate for six months (via Autoweek)

Before the Porsche and Mercedes, Steve Jobs bought a then brand-new 2000 BMW Z8 roadster. This car was unique for Jobs as he kept it longer than a few months and it was actually registered in his name. He eventually sold it in 2003, according to R.M. Sotheby's, and it has switched hands a few times since then. His BMW was kept completely stock and sold at auction for $329,500 in 2017. Steve Jobs memorabilia, like his sandals, has been known to sell for huge amounts at auction.