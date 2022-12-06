How Steve Jobs Influenced Apple's Iconic Logo

Today, Apple, Inc. is one of the most profitable companies in the world, with one of the most recognizable logos. But when two 20-somethings named Steve began building computers in a garage in 1976, it was the very definition of a bootstrap startup company. And the now iconic logo looked very different.

But did you know there was a third co-founder of Apple? Ron Wayne, an elder statesman in his 40s, owned a 10% share of the company for 12 days in April 1976. He sold it back to Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs for a mere $1,500 after deciding the gamble wasn't worth the risk, missing out on an estimated $75 billion. Oops.

Before leaving, Wayne happened to create Apple's first logo — a pen and ink drawing of Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree. A quote from a William Wordsworth poem laced the edges of the frame, and the "Apple Computer Co." name was emblazoned on a banner wrapped around the whole image. It had a very "olde English" flair to it.

In 1997, as the Apple II was headed towards release, Steve Jobs realized the logo didn't look right on the case. Enter Rob Janoff, the art director at a public relations firm named Regis McKenna. The name of the company has a symbiotic relationship with the logo. During their initial meeting on a new design, Jobs' only actual directive to Janoff was, "don't make it cute" (via Creative Bits).