Steve Jobs' Old Sandals Just Sold For A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

The concept of spending astronomical amounts of money for mundane items that just so happened to come into contact with a famous person is not a new concept. Way back in the era of NSYNC, a very devoted fan paid over $1,000 for Justin Timberlake's leftover pieces of French toast (via Entertainment Weekly). In 2008, someone with a ton of disposable income and a ton of love for Scarlett Johansson purchased her used tissue that she auctioned off on eBay for $5,300 (per BBC News).

Someone out there was willing — and able — to fork up a whole mortgage's worth on Steve Jobs' raggedy Birkenstock sandals, which went up to auction on Julien's Auctions last week. Complete with blackened cork and a 40-year-old indentation of Jobs' toes, the old 'birks went for $218,000 to an unnamed buyer at Times Square's Hard Rock Cafe, according to Julien's Auctions executive director Martin Nolan (via NPR). This is over double the final bid that Julien's Auctions was expecting — $80,000 at most — but is apparently a worthy price for the shoes Jobs wore during many landmark moments in Apple's history including, supposedly, the company's founding in 1976.