Steve Jobs' Old Birkenstock Sandals Are Up For Auction

The past few months have seen an increase in the number of old Apple products and Steve Jobs memorabilia raking in huge sums of money at auctions. Back in July 2022, a Boston-based auction company put up the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) of an Apple-1 prototype that belonged to Steve Jobs on auction. An unknown bidder lapped up this tiny piece of archaic hardware for an eye-popping amount of $677,196. While most of us will never understand why someone would spend that kind of money on such an object, there is no denying the historical importance of the Apple-1. Many people believe Apple could not have become the behemoth that it is today had it not been for the Apple-1. Additionally, what made this Apple-1 PCB even more special was the fact that it was hand soldered by Steve Wozniak.

A few months later, another auction house — LCG Auctions — put up an unopened box containing the first-generation iPhone for auction. More than 15 years after its launch, people had a chance to buy the first-gen iPhone in brand-new condition. While bids for this product started relatively low ($2,500), this decade-and-a-half-year-old product ended up with a winning bid of $39,339.

Now that we have established the burgeoning market for Apple and Steve Jobs memorabilia, we might as well add that almost every auction house on the planet is seemingly wanting to capitalize on this. What else would explain the reason behind the folks at Julien's Auctions putting up a pair of soiled Birkenstock sandals owned by Steve Jobs for auction?