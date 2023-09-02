BMW's New iDrive Promises 3D And Seriously Weird Displays For Its Next-Gen EVs

BMW's upcoming all-electric "Neue Klasse" platform is looking to push boundaries in many ways. One of the ways it may achieve that is with a new edition of BMW's iDrive infotainment system. The new iDrive, which is scheduled to launch in 2025, is unlike anything we've really seen before. Features include a 3D Heads Up Display (HUD), "panoramic vision," a redesigned steering wheel, and a new central display to help you control everything. The four elements can be split into two categories.

The panoramic vision and 3D HUD work together to help the driver see the information they need, without taking their eyes off the road. The panoramic system projects a display across the entire width of the windscreen, The height of the projection is based on the driver — allowing them to see what they need to see without moving or compromising their safety. The 3D HUD provides an animated view of important information, including "assisted driving or traffic guidance," and is displayed via the panoramic vision feature. The software isn't the only infotainment boost the Neue Klase is set to get. Some of its control elements are getting a revamp too.