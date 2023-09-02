BMW's New iDrive Promises 3D And Seriously Weird Displays For Its Next-Gen EVs
BMW's upcoming all-electric "Neue Klasse" platform is looking to push boundaries in many ways. One of the ways it may achieve that is with a new edition of BMW's iDrive infotainment system. The new iDrive, which is scheduled to launch in 2025, is unlike anything we've really seen before. Features include a 3D Heads Up Display (HUD), "panoramic vision," a redesigned steering wheel, and a new central display to help you control everything. The four elements can be split into two categories.
The panoramic vision and 3D HUD work together to help the driver see the information they need, without taking their eyes off the road. The panoramic system projects a display across the entire width of the windscreen, The height of the projection is based on the driver — allowing them to see what they need to see without moving or compromising their safety. The 3D HUD provides an animated view of important information, including "assisted driving or traffic guidance," and is displayed via the panoramic vision feature. The software isn't the only infotainment boost the Neue Klase is set to get. Some of its control elements are getting a revamp too.
New wheel, and a new display
While the non-physical panoramic display is certainly a standout feature, the physical screen in the center of the dash is getting a revamp too. The new touchscreen central display will benefit from a "Matrix Backlight," giving it a higher resolution appearance. It also improves color and contrast, while maintaining its vibrance no matter what the lighting conditions. This is particularly handy on a sunny day, as glare from the sun can really make it hard to see lesser screens. The touch element of the screen is one of the input methods BMW is said to be focusing on going forward, alongside voice interaction.
If you prefer physical buttons, then you'll be pleased to know the steering wheel is getting a revamp and can be used to control the panoramic display and 3D HUD. The wheel will also provide haptic feedback, allowing drivers to provide input without taking their eyes off the road. An updated version of the "quick select" feature BMW debuted earlier in 2023 will also make an appearance when the Neue Klasse hits the road. The display, central screen, HUD, and the new wheel will be a part of all Neue Klasse models, so if you buy a BMW in 2025 you're not going to miss out.