10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Mazda CX-5 (New Or Used)

Mazda spent the last few years overhauling its lineup. Such new editions include the CX-50 and the CX-70. Of course, with new cars comes the retirement of old vehicles and such is the case for the likes of the CX-9 among others. Some will go down as being classic cars in their own right. However, for the time being at least, Mazda has no plans to eliminate the CX-5, and for good reason. It's a surprisingly good SUV that is also quite fun to drive.

The evolution of the CX-5 took place in a relatively short period of time. It started as a concept car in 2010 before being released to the public in 2013. It is currently the most successful vehicle that Mazda makes, taking top spots in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. Thus, it's only natural that people shopping for a smaller mainstream SUV would want to take a look at it. The vehicle focuses on different things than most of its competitors, giving consumers a truly unique option in a sea of typical crossover SUVs.

You are most likely here because you're shopping for a CX-5, and you want to learn more about it. Here are some things you should probably know about the CX-5 before heading to the dealership and trying one out for yourself. Our first bit of advice: you should definitely try one out before buying it.

