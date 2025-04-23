10 Car Features To Avoid (And Why)

Generally, the more features your car has, the more enjoyable the experience tends to be. After all, few things feel better than a seat warmer on a cold winter day or, dare we say, seat ventilation on a warm summer evening. The same can be said with things like advanced driver aids and safety tech, which can help keep your car on the road and not wrapped around a tree. However, just because a car has more features doesn't necessarily make it better. In fact, some features can make a car worse.

There is some low hanging fruit here that we're going to bypass. For example, before 2023, air conditioning still wasn't a standard feature in every vehicle. Buying a car without AC is typically pretty awful, especially in most areas since heat waves have been getting hotter and longer in the U.S. lately. With that said, vehicles without AC tended to be niche vehicles anyway, such as off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler or some sports cars. We're going to skip most of those obvious fringe use cases as they aren't something you'll run into every day when car shopping.

So, here are 10 automobile features that you don't really need and why you don't need them. There are some that could be on the list, such as ventilated seats. However, I will die on the hill that ventilated seats rule, and I think they should come standard on every vehicle. For the most part, we focused on features that could disappear tomorrow, and it wouldn't harm anyone.

