5 Futuristic Smartphone Features That Would Be Gamechangers

Motion control was all the rage in the tech world back in the mid-2000s, in part because of the massive success of Nintendo's Wii video game console and its movement-sensing controllers. While much of the gaming world has lost interest in motion controls, the tech industry has held on, and been integrating it in many devices including VR headsets and smartphones. Most current smartphones contain at least a basic accelerometer, able to detect the device's vertical and horizontal orientation and simple shaking. What if smartphones could recognize a broader, subtler scope of movement, though?

What if, for example, you could wave your phone through the air to produce musical tones? What if you could aim your phone at another phone or device and casually swipe up on the screen to beam it as a direct message or link? Much like holograms, the concept of motion control has roots in classic science fiction, with characters deftly waving their fingers through the air to control their devices. Back here in the modern world, we have devices like laser-projected keyboards, so imagine if you could simulate an entire system, with your phone's sensors and cameras understanding all your actions.

In its ideal form, this notion could let us perform all kinds of tasks with only the most minute of gestures. With a snap of your fingers, you could record a video on your phone's camera, then fire it off to your friends and family with a little finger-gun motion.