Tecno's Rollable Phone Concept Points To A Future Where Even Foldables Are Obsolete

Barcelona is playing host to MWC — Mobile World Congress — once again in 2024, and a whole lot of new and upcoming tech from a variety of companies is on full display. Including, of course, Tecno; makers of the Phantom V Fold.

Along with its own brand of robotic dog and its Windows-powered augmented reality gaming headset — the Pocket Go — Tecno is also showcasing some new smartphone tech. Not the least of which is its formerly concept-only Phantom Ultimate "rollable" smartphone. Rollable as in the screen rolls, not the whole phone. It's not some kind of smartphone tube.

Being on display at the trade show acknowledges the possibility that the Phantom Ultimate could be ready to make the jump from idea to reality. Though just how well it (and any other rollable smartphones) can realize that reality with a mass-market release remains to be seen. If nothing else, hopefully the rollout (pun unavoidable) will go a bit more smoothly than the 2019 foldable debacle.