The 5 Best Air Quality Apps For Android

Depending on where you live, you may not have ever paid much mind to the quality of air that you're breathing. Air is air, right? What difference does it make? Well, it makes a lot of difference — poor air quality caused by local pollution, natural disasters, and unusual atmospheric events can lead to breathing difficulties and health complications, especially in the young, elderly, or immunocompromised. Obviously, you can't just not breathe air, but at the very least, you can arm yourself with the knowledge to take preventative measures.

Multiple Android apps provide all sorts of helpful information on your local air quality, including forecasts of bad conditions, safety recommendations on outdoor activities, and even full maps of surrounding areas to show you where the cleanest air can be found. (You could use a weather app, but the air quality information is usually limited.) If you're concerned about air quality, keep one of these apps handy on your phone so you can get the details at a moment's notice.