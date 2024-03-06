The Best Implementations Of AI We Saw At MWC 2024

At MWC 2024, and CES before it, AI was obviously a hot topic. Instead of new devices themselves being the center of attention, crowds instead flocked towards what are essentially programs that work on those devices. If we're looking for a theme within a theme, then it was certainly on-device AI.

Instead of these vast programs you'll need a PC and an internet connection to access, all of that power is likely to be contained in your pocket. It may also make the device itself more powerful, and far easier to use. This is backed up by dedicated AI chips, which we saw in a consumer laptop for the first time during our visit to Barcelona. There's also an entirely new kind of AI-reliant device that could wind up being something you use every day.

While programs like AI image generators may be a bit of a novelty for some people, there were advancements on display at MWC 2024 that should put that entertainment value through the roof. Aside from the amusement aspect, there are parts of said image generators that should give hope to those using them for serious purposes.

Then there's the stuff that will make every day life easier: Think real-time conversation translation, the ability to work out what an object is from a simple photo, and the exact app you need popping up automatically right when you need it. Here are five of the best uses of AI we witnessed at MWC 2024.