Everything You Need To Know About OpenAI's Sora Video Generator

OpenAI, the maker of products like ChatGPT and the Dall-E image engine, has set the internet on fire with Sora. It's a text-to-video model, which essentially takes a few lines of text prompts to describe a scene and then makes a video. At the moment, Sora can create videos that are up to one minute in duration. Of course, Sora is not the first product of its kind. Late in 2022, Meta introduced Make-A-Video, a generative AI tool capable of producing short video clips from text prompts.

Aside from making surreal and stylized videos, Meta's tool is also capable of adding motion to static images and creating different variations of an input video. However, the videos produced by Make-A-Video weren't really what one would call high quality, even though the company explains they are made using highly complex technology. What sets OpenAI's Sora apart is the almost photorealistic nature of the videos that it can produce.

More importantly, the company claims that the videos generated by Sora not only take into account what the user has asked in the form of text but also consider how the actual items described in the prompt look in the real world. That is particularly evident in some of the videos OpenAI has released so far, including clips depicting California during the historical gold rush, a woman walking across the streets at night, a drone view of Big Sur, and a close-up view of a woman's eye.