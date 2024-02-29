The Best Products We Saw At MWC 2024

MWC is one of the world's largest tech conventions. The mobile-focused event, which is held annually in Barcelona, Spain, attracts hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of people from around the world. With all of that tech on display and a large venue to navigate, getting around can be hard. Still, over three-and-a-half days we hit nearly every notable booth on offer, tried out what they had, and noted down the best of the best.

As the name "Mobile World Congress" suggests, there is a bit of a cellular communications slant to the whole event. Smartphone manufacturers have a large presence, and many new phones are launched. However, it goes a little deeper than that. Other electronics have a part, a few vehicles are on display, and because it's 2024, AI is a major recurring theme.

This section does have some restrictions. Firstly, to qualify, a piece of tech has to have made its debut at this year's MWC. This rules out things launched recently, including devices that cropped up last month at CES. Unfortunately, this means a few of the more exciting things we witnessed, went hands-on with, and even included in our daily roundups, may not necessarily get a spot on this list. So, after close to a week of walking the show floor, navigating the subway to get to obscure meetings, and attempting to avoid long lectures about business, these are our six favorite things from MWC 2022.