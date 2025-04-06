10 Of The Best Luxury Cars & SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, Ranked
The luxury segment has long since been the space for automakers to showcase their talent, expert craftsmanship, and new ways to innovate and advance every aspect of a car. Tracing its roots back to 1892 with Daimler's Motor Car, the idea of driving the world's roads as comfortably as possible hasn't faded, but it has evolved tremendously over the many decades since Daimler offered a new way to travel.
High-quality materials accompanied by a silky smooth ride will always be two of the most important aspects of a luxury automobile, but the ever-changing landscape of technology has transformed what luxury means for the industry. While these advancements are great, they do lead to the massive price tags attached to luxury cars and cause the notorious depreciation rates the segment faces. According to a study conducted by iSeeCars, 24 out of the 25 models with the highest depreciation rates over five years fall into the luxury segment.
Still, even if the prices to pay for these models are some of the highest around, the luxury segment is as exciting as it's ever been, with new competition constantly raising the bar for everyone else to aim for. Throughout my years of experience researching and writing about the automotive industry in detail, it has always been challenging to choose the very best of the best in this segment, but when it comes down to what models deliver on the essentials and then some, these are my picks for the best luxury cars and SUVs in 2025, ranked.
2025 Audi A8
As Audi's flagship luxury full-size sedan, it's no surprise to see the A8 tick many of the boxes that today's market requires from a car in this incredibly competitive segment. Starting at $92,000, the Audi A8 comes in as one of the cheaper major competitors in the full-size sedan scene, even if it's one of the manufacturer's most expensive cars on sale.
In typical Audi fashion, a more understated approach towards the idea of luxury is taken for the A8, which, in my opinion, is the sedan's downside. While it stays below the six-figure mark without any of the optional features added, the A8 struggles to evoke the same level of opulence that other full-size luxury cars further down this list can.
However, Audi has made sure to offer a noticeably smooth ride thanks to the standard adaptive air suspension, engineered almost entirely with comfort in mind. Up front, you get a sleek 10.1-inch haptic display on top of a second 8.6-inch screen powered by Audi's MMI touch response technology. The rear seats get just as much attention, with displays on the back of both front seats as well as a command console to give yourself a massage.
There's also no shortage of premium materials throughout the cabin, with Valetta leather covering every seat – Valcona leather is available for an extra $4,450 with the Executive Package – combined with wooden inlays to break up the solid black dashboard.
2025 Lexus LS
Lexus has spent decades offering more affordable yet equally attractive luxury automobiles compared to its European and American rivals. At the top of the brand's sedan range in 2025 is the Lexus LS, which starts at $81,685 in its base guise. Still expensive, but much less than its rivals from the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Lexus' method for standing out as far as design is concerned is through traditional Japanese artistry, with the uniquely stunning Kiriko glass door trim continuing 200 years of history and the Haku door trim going back 400 years. The dashboard itself isn't as exciting, but it still looks and feels refined.
The ride itself is another highlight of the full-size sedan, with the adaptive suspension making rougher roads feel as smooth as possible, which we loved in our review of last year's Lexus LS 500. If you want air suspension for some extra cushion, you'll have to select the Luxury package, adding another $14,725 to the base price. This package also includes heated rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and exclusive cabin materials, but that brings the price much closer to the likes of the Audi A8. It's also not the most thrilling car to drive despite producing 416 horsepower from its 3.4L twin-turbocharged V6.
Beyond that, Lexus' reputation for reliability can't be ignored, which gives the LS some extra points compared to its rivals. In J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. vehicle dependability study, Lexus came out ahead of every other automaker with 140 problems reported per 100 vehicles.
2025 Genesis GV70
While Lexus has been competing at the top of the luxury scene for decades, Genesis, the luxury division of Hyundai, has only been on the market in its current independent form since 2015. Still, Genesis has already cemented its place in the industry, with the GV70 representing the brand in the hotly contested compact luxury segment. Priced at just $46,200, the GV70 is the cheapest model I chose to include in my top 10 best luxury automobiles this year. The price tag is what makes the compact SUV such a great choice, offering similar features and more power if you choose the 3.5T trim, which starts at an equally competitive $58,000.
The base 2.5T produces 300 horsepower, which is boosted to 375 horsepower in the 3.5T model. A close rival for the GV70 is the Audi SQ5, which produces 349 horsepower against a price tag of $58,400, giving the Genesis a slight but noticeable edge. The GV70 ticks the box when it comes to performance but also doesn't fall far behind when it comes to its standard luxury features inside.
All 3.5T trims come with leather upholstery as standard, as does the 2.5T Advanced trim, which only increases the price to $52,200. The swooping cabin design is completed by a 14.5-inch navigation screen, along with a sleek center console that extends from behind the wheel across the dashboard. Bridging the gap between performance and comfort, the Genesis GV70 3.5T was named an Editor's Choice model for SlashGear in 2024.
2025 BMW 7 Series
BMW has historically leaned more towards producing driver-focused cars and SUVs that are responsive and exciting to drive. However, the Munich-based brand doesn't forget about luxury — especially in the 7 Series.
The base 740i comes with a 3.0L turbocharged six-cylinder engine that offers decent power, but the 760i gives you the 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8, producing a massive 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The biggest downside of the 760i, however, is that it costs $122,400. It's also one of the fastest-depreciating cars on the market, losing 67.1 percent of its value over five years.
The top-spec BMW 760i is certainly the ideal way to unlock the potential that the 7 Series has on offer, but the base model shines just as bright on the inside. Some luxury vehicles come with huge screens up front, whereas the 7 Series comes with an available 31-inch theater screen in front of the rear seats that no other rival can match.
It should be noted that this feature costs an extra $4,750, but from personal experience sitting in the back of one of these, it completely transforms the experience for the rear passengers of the 7 Series. Leather upholstery is also standard, as well as a wide array of dashboard trims to complete the modern luxury atmosphere.
2025 Volvo EX90
The Volvo EX90 is one of two all-electric luxury vehicles on this list, and it is special because it only first appeared in mid-2024. The Swedish automaker has been going through a resurgence lately, with a specific focus on the luxury segment, where the full-size EX90 has become a front-runner in the still relatively small yet growing area of the industry. Making the most of its electric power, the standard Twin Motor EX90 trim produces 402 horsepower and 510 horsepower in the Twin Motor Performance guise. The EX90 starts at $79,995, which puts it below its main rivals when it comes to base pricing.
Alongside its performance, the 2025 EX90 prioritizes serene comfort, with Volvo stating that the SUV is built to be as quiet as possible inside its spacious cabin. Evidently inspired by the Scandinavian interior design style, the cabin is simple but offers a wide array of materials such as Nordico synthetic leather, wool, and genuine wood to breathe life into the cabin, proving that less can be so much more.
For taller people, the third row may feel a little tight. SlashGear had the chance to test the 2025 EX90 last year, which was equipped with features such as air suspension, which bolstered the balance and overall experience behind the wheel to make the all-new electric SUV a genuine all-rounder.
2025 Bentley Bentayga EWB
Very few British automakers have the same legacy as Bentley when it comes to the world of luxury automobiles. Throughout the brand's modern era, it has become synonymous with producing opulent grand tourers that pack plenty of power. Then, in 2015, the Bentayga SUV was released.
The Bentayga has received some changes and new trims over the years, but the introduction of the Extended Wheelbase model in 2023 took it to new heights for comfort without sacrificing its on-road prowess. The 2025 model comes with a 4.0L V8, and the EWB model takes the overall length from 201.8 inches to 208.9 inches.
Inside, the Bentayga EWB is kitted out with all the technology you'd expect to find in an SUV priced at $237,550. The seats themselves are Bentley's key focus, with the standard Front Seat Comfort package providing features such as automatic temperature monitoring, which then either heats or ventilates as much as necessary and makes small adjustments to the seat cushions to keep you as relaxed as possible.
The Bentayga has a few rivals — albeit fewer than other SUVs on this list — but even with the power, comfort, technology, and increased legroom, it's still competitively priced in this ultra-exclusive segment. Compared to SUVs like the Ferrari Purosangue, for instance, the Bentayga is almost $200,000 cheaper.
2025 Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade is one of the most iconic luxury SUVs ever produced. The full-size luxury SUV segment has seen many of its main entries receive updates and major overhauls to their design over the last few years, with the Escalade receiving the same treatment in 2025, which, to me, keeps it ahead of the curve.
The exterior refresh doesn't deviate much from the staple design of the model but instead keeps it feeling fresh and somewhat more understated than before — if that's possible for an SUV this big. Inside, all eight passengers are treated to incredible amounts of space with the second row receiving captain's seats, which doesn't sacrifice the practicality of the luxury SUV with a maximum cargo capacity of up to 121 cubic feet.
Cadillac puts a premium on cabin technology, and the 33-inch panoramic screen featured in the 2024 Escalade has been increased to 55 inches. This still leaves some space for wooden accents, however, with standard semi-aniline leather making for a modern, bold interior to match the exterior's presence. In addition, the now-standard Super Cruise system is among the best hands-free technology available today.
Unsurprisingly, the ride is kept smooth by the adaptive air suspension and magnetic ride control that's also standard for the flagship SUV. The price tag of the base 2025 Escalade comes in below its key rivals at $87,595, making it an even more attractive choice.
2025 Lucid Air
Lucid Motor's first venture into the consumer market began in 2021 with the Lucid Air sedan — a modern luxury EV that doesn't make any sacrifices. As it was only introduced four years ago, the Air hasn't received any major overhauls, and isn't likely to need any to remain competitive in the near future. Alongside the Grand Touring trim's record-breaking 512-mile range capabilities, the 2025 Air Pure has become the most efficient car on the market with a rating of 146 MPGe.
Like many EVs, the Lucid Air offers uninterrupted delivery of power, making for a calm and composed ride no matter whether you're driving or sitting in one of the surprisingly spacious passenger seats. I spent limited time sitting in the rear seats of the standard Air Pure trim, which starts at an ultra-competitive $69,900 in 2025, and the expansive legroom was the first thing that grabbed my attention. The interior space was also a highlight in SlashGear's review of the 2024 Air Pure. Lucid's artificial leather replacement was also fitted in the model I sat inside, which does an incredible job of replicating the real thing.
The infotainment setup is minimal yet effective, with a 35-inch glass panel connecting the gauge cluster and display screens on either side. Another more traditional touchscreen display sits in the center console, with easy access to the climate and comfort settings the Air has on offer.
2025 Lincoln Nautilus
From the outside, the recently updated 2025 Lincoln Nautilus looks sharp and sophisticated without forgetting the boldness that makes Lincoln SUVs so recognizable. In addition to turning heads on the outside, the Nautilus offers what I consider the best interior in the mid-sized luxury SUV segment, packed full of technology that doesn't overdo it. The standout feature is the class-leading 48-inch panoramic display that stretches across the dashboard, which sits below the windshield to give you a much clearer view of key information than you get from something situated up close like the Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen.
Having the Escalade-style display so far back also frees up a considerable amount of space in the cabin, which goes a long way in a mid-size crossover. An 11.1-inch center touchscreen display is also included in the center console. Lincoln says that the Nautilus is among the most spacious second-row in its class with leather-trimmed seats throughout, which can't be customized much when compared to others in the segment.
Alongside the space and comfort it brings, the Nautilus is another model that I highly regard and rank towards the top due to the levels of luxury you get for the price, which is $51,890 for the base 2025 Nautilus. The price can easily climb past the $80,000 mark with the higher trim levels – which was the case with SlashGear's review of the 2025 Nautilus Black Label – but that still keeps it in contention with its key rivals in Europe.
2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
With the full-size sedan now in its seventh generation, it takes a lot for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class to earn its starting price tag of $117,750. The spacious cabin of the 2025 S-Class is full to the brim with high-end materials, including standard leather upholstery that can be upgraded to Nappa leather for $2,290. Some options increase the price by $5,400, with others locked behind the MANUFAKTUR interior package, which costs $10,500.
Mercedes-Benz opts for a fully digital center display with a 12.8-inch OLED screen, steering away from the MBUX Hyperscreen that I find massively overwhelming, even in larger Mercedes-Benz models. Rear passengers also get an 11.6-inch touchscreen attached to both front seats. Further options include the 64-way ambient lighting system and a heated steering wheel, which is also available in Nappa leather. The S-Class doesn't do anything too out of the ordinary inside the cabin, but the quality of every component and how they integrate with the cabin sets the flagship sedan apart from the chasing pack.
The S-Class also aims to be a fantastic driving machine, which it largely achieves thanks to the standard 3.0L turbocharged inline-six producing 442 horsepower. If you're looking for more power, the S-Class comes in four different trims, including the AMG S E Performance model, which SlashGear tested last year to great success.
Still, even in its base guise the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is incredibly refined in every department, with ample power, luxury-enhancing materials, and cutting-edge technology throughout, becoming my top pick for the best luxury car on sale in 2025.