10 Of The Best Luxury Cars & SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, Ranked

The luxury segment has long since been the space for automakers to showcase their talent, expert craftsmanship, and new ways to innovate and advance every aspect of a car. Tracing its roots back to 1892 with Daimler's Motor Car, the idea of driving the world's roads as comfortably as possible hasn't faded, but it has evolved tremendously over the many decades since Daimler offered a new way to travel.

Advertisement

High-quality materials accompanied by a silky smooth ride will always be two of the most important aspects of a luxury automobile, but the ever-changing landscape of technology has transformed what luxury means for the industry. While these advancements are great, they do lead to the massive price tags attached to luxury cars and cause the notorious depreciation rates the segment faces. According to a study conducted by iSeeCars, 24 out of the 25 models with the highest depreciation rates over five years fall into the luxury segment.

Still, even if the prices to pay for these models are some of the highest around, the luxury segment is as exciting as it's ever been, with new competition constantly raising the bar for everyone else to aim for. Throughout my years of experience researching and writing about the automotive industry in detail, it has always been challenging to choose the very best of the best in this segment, but when it comes down to what models deliver on the essentials and then some, these are my picks for the best luxury cars and SUVs in 2025, ranked.

Advertisement