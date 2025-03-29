11 Car Features Modern Tech Made Obsolete

Search with the keyword manual transmission online, and you'll find dozens of articles regretting the death of the stick shift. Of course, these articles were likely written by car enthusiasts. And these people, us included, love a more engaging driving experience. Stick shifts, of course, increase your involvement. Remember, you are not only moving the stick but also playing with three pedals down there. Just thinking about it gives us goosebumps.

Most people aren't interested in driving engagement, though. In fact, the less they interact with the car, the better. For most drivers, an automatic gearbox is by far the preferred solution. It's way more comfortable and convenient. All you need to do is accelerate, decelerate, and steer. Not to mention, automatics are quicker. Thus, not many cars offer a manual transmission option in 2025.

But the manual isn't dying only because of fading demand. Electricity played its part, too. Hybrids, for example, function much better with automatics or continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) because advanced electronic control units (ECU) can keep the powertrain predominantly in its most efficient range. For instance, the latest Prius gets 57 mpg city thanks partly to its e-CVT transmission.

Electric vehicles (EVs) will only exaggerate the efficiency discrepancy. Most electric cars only need one forward gear because they produce maximum torque immediately. Sure, Toyota has been working on a fake manual for EVs, and in general, there has been a push for saving the manual in sports cars. So, there is some hope for enthusiasts, but the writing is already on the wall for most cars.