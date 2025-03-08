10 Classic Car Features That Have Been Banned

Car designs change and adapt with the times. Vehicles improve in safety and fuel efficiency with each generation, and lately, the market has seen the rise of electric vehicles and the common myths surrounding them. The same is true of car shapes and features. Advances in technology and changes in taste dictate how vehicles look and what they can do. However, the march of time isn't always kind to cars.

Admittedly, car builders add many features simply because the technology exists to do so. Some are so high-tech they are downright unnecessary. However, cars don't sprout new features eternally. Manufacturers have dropped features for a multitude of reasons. Sometimes, companies abandon these ideas because they become obsolete. In other cases, the cost of manufacturing causes the demise of a once-loved characteristic. There are also those that disappear due to changes in laws and safety standards. Often, the technology behind them isn't technically banned, but car manufacturers have their hands tied due to these laws. Either that or it's too much hassle to reinvent the features to conform to regulations.

Here are 10 classic car features you won't find in cars anymore.