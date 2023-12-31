10 Podcasts For Tech Enthusiasts To Listen To In 2024

If you're looking for tech news, you're in the right place. However, there is so much news and only so much time in the day to read it. To really pack the most knowledge about technological advancements and consumer gadgets into your head as possible, you might want to look into additional content streams, and audio is a great medium to consider.

Content like radio or podcasts has the benefit of being largely passive. You can turn something on during your commute or while washing the dishes and fill those otherwise silent moments. Podcasts are an increasingly popular way of getting information because they can be so specialized. Anyone with some basic recording equipment — even a phone will do — and an internet connection can create and publish a podcast. That one fact is both the biggest benefit and most enduring curse of podcasting.

Since anyone can make one, there's bound to be a few shows about anything you might be interested in, but you also have to sift through a seemingly endless sea of audio to find the stuff worth listening to. No matter your level of expertise, if you're looking for ways to keep up with the newest gadgets and the latest tech news, there's a podcast for you. These are some of our favorites.