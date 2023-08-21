HQ Trivia: Recounting Its Most Disastrous Moments

Created by two of the founders behind the video service Vine – Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll — "HQ Trivia" was a new type of trivia game that launched in 2017. Played from smartphones or other mobile devices, the app allowed millions of users to compete against each other in live broadcasts to win real cash prizes.

The format proved to be a huge success and it soon became one of the most popular apps in the world. Competitors soon appeared, including high-profile games such as Facebook's "Confetti," as other companies rushed to get a slice of the pie. Then, almost as quickly as it had risen, "HQ Trivia" faced high-profile issues and controversies that scared away investors, isolated players, and pushed away some of its own employees. Just a few years after it had first become available, "HQ Trivia" was no more.

We've taken some time to run through the reasons why the app failed and the most important factors that contributed to its demise — here are the exciting highs and disastrous lows of "HQ Trivia."