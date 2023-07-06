Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Its Threads Competitor

Barely a day after Meta launched a Twitter competitor called Threads and amassed an impressive 30+ million users, the specter of a bombshell Twitter versus Meta lawsuit has started to loom. According to Semafor, which obtained a copy of a letter sent by Twitter to Meta, the Elon Musk-led company isn't too happy with how Mark Zuckerberg's Meta seemingly copied the Twitter formula in a very short time — doing so, the lawsuit claims, by using shady tactics.

As per the note sent by Twitter's legal representative Alex Spiro, Meta is accused of aggressively poaching talent from Twitter and deploying them to create a clone app, which it launched as Threads. It claims that the employees hired by Meta "had access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information," further alleging that many of them "improperly retained Twitter documents and electronics devices."

The letter goes on to claim that Meta wilfully tasked these ex-Twitter employees with creating Threads on an urgent basis by using their knowledge of Twitter and its intellectual properties. While the letter doesn't clarify if a lawsuit is imminent, it hints that the company — which now operates under X Corp — could seek injunctive relief from the court to stop Meta from doing further damage.