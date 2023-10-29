Have The Need For Classic Speed? Check Out This Factory Five Hot Rod Kit Car
Driving a custom-built hot rod is among the most classically American automotive pastimes. But with well over a century of American steel to pick from, it's potentially a fool's errand to try and find the perfect donor car body, especially if you don't want to go through the hassle of a lot of custom fabrication. That's where Factory Five comes in. The company offers a kit based on a 1933 Ford Coupe, one of the most classic hot rod silhouettes. It's priced at $20,990 and comes with a full body and frame, not to mention 1,200 rivets. It's essentially a Lego set, except it will smell like exhaust fumes and burning rubber when it's done.
With it being a kit that you more or less put together yourself, you have much more freedom to really turn it into whatever you want, provided it's generally within the basic shape of a 1933 Hot Rod coupe.
All you need is an engine
When you order the kit, it comes with a body and interior, steering components, a fuel system, and front suspension and brake parts. You must provide the engine, transmission, rear end and brakes, wheels, tires, battery, fuel pump, and paint (unless you want your hot rod to look like an unpainted World War II fighter plane.)
Factory Five offers kits to mount a sizable variety of crate engines, including Ford's Coyote and 5.0, as well as a Chevy Small Block or Chevy LS. Given the sheer ubiquity and popularity of any of those powerplants, you likely won't have too much difficulty finding a suitable engine for your build. Additionally, the power produced by any of those engines has virtually no ceiling, given the sheer variety of aftermarket parts. It could be a junkyard find or a brand-new custom-built block with more horsepower than several Corvettes.
Provided you have enough know-how to put together an entire car, the Factory Five '33 Hot Rod kit might be the next project for you. Now, all you have to do is choose what engine you're going to throw in there.