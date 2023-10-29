Have The Need For Classic Speed? Check Out This Factory Five Hot Rod Kit Car

Driving a custom-built hot rod is among the most classically American automotive pastimes. But with well over a century of American steel to pick from, it's potentially a fool's errand to try and find the perfect donor car body, especially if you don't want to go through the hassle of a lot of custom fabrication. That's where Factory Five comes in. The company offers a kit based on a 1933 Ford Coupe, one of the most classic hot rod silhouettes. It's priced at $20,990 and comes with a full body and frame, not to mention 1,200 rivets. It's essentially a Lego set, except it will smell like exhaust fumes and burning rubber when it's done.

With it being a kit that you more or less put together yourself, you have much more freedom to really turn it into whatever you want, provided it's generally within the basic shape of a 1933 Hot Rod coupe.