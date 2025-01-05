12 Small Cars With The Most Trunk Space

Driving enthusiasts haven't always taken kindly to the rise of the SUV — it's a body style that prioritizes practicality over driving dynamics, and isn't inherently all that sporty, despite what the acronym implies. However, this popularity does come with plenty of benefits, one of those being that drivers looking for a roomy car now have a huge amount of choice. Smaller SUVs and crossovers are produced by virtually every mainstream manufacturer, and so there's no need to buy a huge car to get plenty of room for transporting passengers and cargo.

Advertisement

In fact, some of the smallest SUVs and crossovers offer cargo capacity comparable to much larger sedans, and modern hatchbacks give some of them a run for their money too. These 12 SUVs, crossovers, and hatchbacks cover a broad spectrum of manufacturers and price points, but each offers more than 20 cubic feet of cargo capacity within a compact overall footprint.