8 New Cars That (Surprisingly) Still Offer CD Players
The very first automotive compact disc player — the Pioneer CDX-1 — launched in 1984, but it wasn't until a few years later that you could purchase a new car with a factory-equipped unit. At the time, CD players were a revolutionary way to listen to music using a combination of a lens and laser to interpret tiny ridges on the underside of the disc. The superior sound quality vs. cassette tapes and the ability to easily skip tracks led to greater adoption of CD players in vehicles during the 90s. However, the rise of digital music and portable music players in the 2000s drove consumers away from physical media, eventually leading to the streaming music platforms seen today.
Unfortunately, streaming has some drawbacks such as paid subscription models, advertisements, and often loss of song choice to an algorithm. These frustrations have led some people to get nostalgic about the straightforward nature of physical media, and not just in their cars. Although you can always park one of the best portable CD players available today on your passenger seat or floorboards, there are two automakers that still offer CD players as factory equipment on these eight models.
2025 Subaru Outback Touring and Touring XT
The Outback is a successfully enduring model for Subaru, and appeals to active outdoor enthusiasts eager to conquer backcountry terrain. The 2025 Outback has symmetrical all-wheel drive technology, which can divert power away from slipping wheels to help the car regain its footing. With a choice between two four-cylinder engines: a 2.5-liter Boxer and a more potent 2.4-liter turbocharged powerplant, this SUV offers plenty of power while remaining fuel efficient.
The Touring and Touring XT trims of the Outback include a factory CD player, although it isn't located where you might think. The center console armrest lifts to reveal a storage area and a vertically mounted slot for compact discs. Both Outback trims also include a Harman Kardon audio system with a dozen speakers and additional amplifier to bring your music to life. The Touring version is near the middle of the available 2025 Outback trim options and starts at $40,460, while the Touring XT is the most expensive Outback with a base price of $42,910.
2025 Subaru Legacy Touring XT
Subaru fans who want a CD player in their new car but aren't keen on the Outback also have the option of the Subaru Legacy.Act quickly, though; Subaru is pulling the plug on the Legacy, the first car it ever made in the US.
This all-wheel drive sedan comes equipped with plenty of cutting-edge technology like advanced driver assistance systems and LED steering-responsive headlights. If you fancy physical media, you'll have to opt for the top trim, the Touring XT. Not only will you get a hidden center console CD player like with the Outback, The Legacy also includes leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, and a 260-horsepower turbocharged engine. While the Touring XT is the most expensive Legacy trim, it still comes in under $40,000. Although, as we noted in our 2025 Subaru Legacy review, even with the turbocharger this sedan doesn't really excite behind the wheel.
2025 Lexus IS 300, 350, and 500
The Lexus IS offers an affordable option for those wanting to experience a luxury brand. The IS series includes the 300, 350, and 500 in several variants including AWD, F Sport Design, and F Sport Performance. The IS series features a CD player just underneath the climate controls for easy access. You'll also notice physical knobs and buttons, which are unfortunately becoming a bit of a design throwback with increasing reliance on media touchscreens.
There is quite a range in starting price, with the Lexus IS 300 starting at $41,360, and the IS 500 F Sport Performance Premium beginning at $64,845. This sport sedan offers some oomph under the hood, with 3.5-liter V6 options producing 260 and 311 horsepower and the IS 500 Sport Performance and Sport Performance Premium's 5.0-liter V8 engine outputting 472 horsepower.
2025 Lexus RC 300, 350
Your remaining choice for a new car with a CD player is the Lexus RC series of performance coupes. The Lexus RC 300and RC 350 are available in a few variants with modifiers like F Sport and AWD. Once you step inside, you'll notice that like the IS, the RC features a CD player located on the center dash, surrounded by tactile buttons and dials.
In addition, this performance coupe also offers the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 and is packed with luxurious amenities like a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shifter, wood trim, and 10-way power adjustable drivers' seat with lumbar support. The RC comes in a bit pricier than the IS, though. It starts at $46,445, and the top trim RC 350 F Sport AWD goes for $55,720.
While the posh interior is among the RC's greatest strengths, some reviews have pointed out that its powertrains aren't nearly as thrilling as those of other Lexus models. Another issue stems from its aerodynamic design, which unfortunately creates some noticeable blind spots from behind the wheel.
Why are some automakers still offering a CD player in 2025?
It might seem strange to offer a feature that hasn't been included in many cars for about a decade. Surprisingly, the car CD player's revivial could have to do with demographics. A 2022 survey by JD Power showed that the median age of new Outback buyers was 61. This statistic lends credence to the notion that older drivers might have nostalgia for the past to go along with a sizable CD collection.
Of course, not everyone interested in this technology is confined to one age bracket. Lexus admits its IS models appeal to buyers first entering the luxury market, and in 2022, The Manufacturer cited a Heritage Car Insurance survey that found that Generation Z had more first-time buyers choosing luxury cars than previous generations. Furthermore, Luminate's 2024 Midyear Music Report stated that 16.3 million CDs were sold in just the first 6 months of the year. Euro News also cited 2023 findings by the Syndicat national de l'édition phonographique (SNEP) that of all French CD purchasers, 43% are under 35 years old.