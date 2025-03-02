8 New Cars That (Surprisingly) Still Offer CD Players

The very first automotive compact disc player — the Pioneer CDX-1 — launched in 1984, but it wasn't until a few years later that you could purchase a new car with a factory-equipped unit. At the time, CD players were a revolutionary way to listen to music using a combination of a lens and laser to interpret tiny ridges on the underside of the disc. The superior sound quality vs. cassette tapes and the ability to easily skip tracks led to greater adoption of CD players in vehicles during the 90s. However, the rise of digital music and portable music players in the 2000s drove consumers away from physical media, eventually leading to the streaming music platforms seen today.

Unfortunately, streaming has some drawbacks such as paid subscription models, advertisements, and often loss of song choice to an algorithm. These frustrations have led some people to get nostalgic about the straightforward nature of physical media, and not just in their cars. Although you can always park one of the best portable CD players available today on your passenger seat or floorboards, there are two automakers that still offer CD players as factory equipment on these eight models.