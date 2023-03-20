10 Best Portable CD Players You Can Buy Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While streaming has been the dominant medium of music consumption for years now, there's no replacing the experience of having a physical piece of media that you can add to your shelf when you're not listening to it. Vinyl has experienced a big revival in recent times, but the size and fragility of vinyl discs mean that they are always going to be limited in their portability. Anyone looking to take their music with them wherever they go without having to resort to streaming or mp3 files will need a top-notch portable CD player, and there are plenty of them on the market to choose from.

CDs offer superior sound quality to streaming platforms, and although they no longer sell in quite the same numbers that they once did, CD players have continued evolving, gaining new features that promise to solve many of the historical issues with the medium. Whether you're shopping for a personal CD player you can take with you on your commute, or a boombox-style portable stereo, these ten portable CD players are among the best out there right now.