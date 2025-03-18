The Most Reliable Car Brands You Can Buy In 2025

Buying a car is a massive investment. Not only does the average American hold onto their cars for well over a decade, but cars depreciate in value from the moment they're driven off the lot. That means you'll never get out what you put in financially. For those reasons, it's important to buy a reliable vehicle that'll go the distance. After all, nothing feels worse than spending tens of thousands of dollars on a car and then having to fix it every year.

This is harder said than done because there are dozens of vehicle models on the market, and they are not all made the same. One brand may have excellent, reliable SUVs that stand the test of time while simultaneously selling cars that no new driver should buy. Even then, model years matter, and some years are better than others for virtually all vehicles, so it's worth taking a look every year to see where brands are when it comes to the overall reliability of their product lineup.

If you're car shopping in 2025, here's a list of brands that pass the test in terms of reliability. It is worth noting that most authorities on the matter consider today's vehicles to be a little less reliable than ones from years ago. Per JD Power, the main reason for this is basically a holdover from the pandemic when materials were out of sorts and the increasing number of infotainment problems customers have. With that said, let's talk about reliable car brands.

