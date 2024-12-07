The Most Reliable GMC Terrain Years, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

GMC loves to make really big automobiles. With full-size SUVs like the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL and the exceptionally popular GMC Sierra pickup truck, each vehicle seems bigger than the last. The company makes no sedans or coupés at all now. The smallest and least expensive offering that the company has is the compact crossover SUV that is the GMC Terrain.

This is a vehicle that GMC first introduced for the 2010 model year, and back then, it was actually a mid-size crossover SUV. It wasn't until the 2018 model year that it was updated for a new generation to reclassify it as a compact. Although the compact crossover SUV is an immensely popular vehicle type in the United States, sales for the Terrain have never been the strongest, particularly in the last five years. That doesn't mean it isn't worth your time. There are several model years that drivers have praised for reliability that would make for good options if you're on the hunt for a used car. We are going to recommend three GMC Terrain model years that you should keep at the top of your list because of their reliability. However, we will also spotlight three remarkably unreliable years that you shouldn't give a second glance to.

[Featured image by HJUdall via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]