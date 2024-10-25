The Most Reliable GMC Sierra Years, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

Before Sierra became a full-size truck model of its own in 1988, the name was used to describe an available trim on other GMC trucks. The GMC Sierra has done well in sales despite stiff competition from the likes of RAM, Ford, and Toyota, with over 295,000 units sold in 2023, according to GoodCarBadCar.net. There are many versions of Sierra, such as the 1500, hybrid, and heavy-duty models like the 2500 and 3500.

We recently strapped in behind the wheel for our 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate review and walked away impressed with this luxury truck. While GMC's latest offerings are fantastic, there are also some great earlier models worth checking out. Although not every production year for the Sierra is a good choice when searching for a used pickup.

The GMC Sierra 1500 has changed over each generation, and in terms of reliability, some of the best options are the 2006, 2012, and 2020 truck models. The worst years in terms of problems for this GMC are by far 2014 and 2015, with issues such as shoddy headlight performance, climate control issues, and engine knocking sounds.