Common Problems With The 2017 GMC Terrain (According To Consumer Reports)

GMC has been manufacturing the Terrain for more than 15 years now, with the crossover build officially joining the Yukon and Acadia in the brand's sport utility vehicle lineup in 2009. The vehicle has proven a popular addition to the GMC SUV stable since making its debut, a fact that likely helped it survive the financial troubles that dogged parent company General Motors in 2010. In the years since its arrival, the GMC Terrain has remained popular, and regularly ranks among the brand's best-selling SUVs.

During its production run, GMC hasn't made many major changes to the Terrain, refreshing the vehicle for the first time in the 2016 model year, and again in 2018 and 2022. You might have noticed there was a shorter period between the vehicle's first official refresh and its second, and there may be good reason for that, as the 2017 GMC Terrain has been problematic for more than a few of its owners.

Nonetheless, some have found much to like about the vehicle, particularly its spacious interior design, its punchy engine, and its quiet cabin. However, reviews from some of the more notable automotive outlets were hardly glowing of the 2017 build. Yes, the various issues surrounding the 2017 GMC Terrain have also been fairly well documented on sites like Consumer Reports. Here are some of the vehicle's bigger issues according to the popular consumer safeguard site.

