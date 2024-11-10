Common Problems With The 2017 GMC Terrain (According To Consumer Reports)
GMC has been manufacturing the Terrain for more than 15 years now, with the crossover build officially joining the Yukon and Acadia in the brand's sport utility vehicle lineup in 2009. The vehicle has proven a popular addition to the GMC SUV stable since making its debut, a fact that likely helped it survive the financial troubles that dogged parent company General Motors in 2010. In the years since its arrival, the GMC Terrain has remained popular, and regularly ranks among the brand's best-selling SUVs.
During its production run, GMC hasn't made many major changes to the Terrain, refreshing the vehicle for the first time in the 2016 model year, and again in 2018 and 2022. You might have noticed there was a shorter period between the vehicle's first official refresh and its second, and there may be good reason for that, as the 2017 GMC Terrain has been problematic for more than a few of its owners.
Nonetheless, some have found much to like about the vehicle, particularly its spacious interior design, its punchy engine, and its quiet cabin. However, reviews from some of the more notable automotive outlets were hardly glowing of the 2017 build. Yes, the various issues surrounding the 2017 GMC Terrain have also been fairly well documented on sites like Consumer Reports. Here are some of the vehicle's bigger issues according to the popular consumer safeguard site.
The 2017 Terrain may be prone to engine issues
If you have been eyeing a 2017 GMC Terrain on the used car market, you'd be smart to check out the vehicle's overall ratings on Consumer Reports, as there are a couple of red flags you should know about before you get behind the wheel. Before we get to the bad, we'll note that CR lists several positives to note about the '17 Terrain, including its quiet and roomy interior, safety features, and better than average overall NHTSA crash ratings.
Positives aside, the negatives surrounding the '17 GMC Terrain are likely enough to make you steer clear of this particular crossover SUV in the used car arena. In fact, there is quite a bit of red and yellow on the vehicle's CR page, which is generally not a good sign. There's so much it's likely to be the first thing you notice on there, as the 2017 GMC Terrain is fronting some pretty dreadful numbers in terms of overall reliability (a score of 36 out of 100) and, perhaps more ominously, an owner satisfaction rating of one out of five. The vehicle also has a recall open, as it was included in GMC's recent recall concerning overly bright headlights.
Too-bright headlights are far from the vehicle's biggest problems, however, with several consumers reporting major engine issues over the years, some of which have led to pricey repairs on things like cylinder heads and gaskets, as well as timing belts. Some '17 Terrain owners even faced full-on engine rebuilds due to these issues. Meanwhile, other buyers have noted issues with oil consumption and leaks, as well as problems with the engine's onboard computer.
Transmission and electrical issues have also been reported with the 2017 GMC Terrain
If those potentially expensive engine issues aren't enough to give you pause about purchasing a used 2017 GMC Terrain, you should know some Consumer Reports readers have also noted transmission problems with the vehicle. One such user noted specifically that the transmission in their '17 Terrain failed without warning after metal became lodged in the torque converter, and ultimately had to be rebuilt.
There are several owners who note their '17 Terrains also suffered from electrical issues, particularly with the vehicle's infotainment systems. It seems problems with the system's GPS function and Bluetooth connectivity woes are common. More concerning than the reported issues is that the two Terrain owners who noted the faults also stated that GMC's repair team couldn't figure out what the problem was, and instead recommended they just purchase a new system.
Still other '17 GMC Terrain owners have reported issues that cover everything from the vehicle's climate control system, to leaking sunroof seals, and even chipping paint that has led to premature rust. As you might expect, that list of issues has led the '17 Terrain to be ranked below many competitors in terms of reliability and satisfaction. As reviews for the refreshed 2018 Terrain were relatively solid (including those from SlashGear), it's safe to assume the updates may have fixed some of the issues. With the most recent model of the GMC crossover earning solid notes from the likes of Car and Driver and in our own SlashGear review, it appears the issues that dogged the 2017 build might be a thing of the past.