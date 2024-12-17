The Biggest Engine Recalls In U.S. History

Embarrassing recalls happen to all sorts of tech and other consumer products, including automobiles. Most car models get recalled at least once and for the most part, the repairs are fairly minimal. There have been over 12,000 recalls alone from 2000 through 2022. They occur when a defect is problematic enough to be a safety concern to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In most cases, vehicle makers issue the recalls on their own with the help of the NHTSA, but sometimes the NHTSA does it on behalf of the automaker.

There have been some huge recalls over the years. One example is the 4.1 million vehicle recall done by Tesla to fix a font size software issue in nearly all of its vehicles, and that wasn't even the most dangerous recall for Tesla. Ford once recalled 17.5 million vehicles for steering wheels that were catching on fire. And the largest recall on record was from parts manufacturer Takata, which had to recall 67 million vehicles across 19 different automakers over an airbag issue that killed dozens of people.

An engine recall usually requires some sort of repair or replacement and since engines are so complex, this can cost automakers a lot of money. In some cases, the fix is simple, such as the 262,000 Mazda cars that just needed a software update. Others require full engine replacements. Engine recalls aren't as common as ones for other parts, but there have been some big ones over the years.

