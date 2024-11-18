The 10 Most Embarrassing Tech Recalls Of All Time

While new devices and gadgets are expected to undergo testing and meet safety standards before hitting the market, some issues don't surface until these items are already in users' hands. This kind of situation often is what prompts a recall.

Hundreds of recalls are issued each year. In fact, in 2023 alone, the United States recorded over 320 consumer-product recalls. This figure generally increases each year with consumers becoming more health-focused and regulations more complex.

Although an effective way to take responsibility, recalls are generally a huge sign that something has gone wrong and, thus, a red flag for many buyers. Usually, it's because the manufacturer has discovered significant product defects or user complaints that reveal a major safety hazard. And in some cases, it's just a subpar or problematic feature.

Regardless of the reason, recalls help control the quality of the tech we use. But they can also be humiliating for the companies involved. Out of the hundreds of recalls, here are 10 of the most embarrassing tech recalls of all time.

