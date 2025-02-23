The 10 Worst Used Cars No New Driver Should Ever Buy

For most people, buying an automobile for the first time also represents the first substantial purchase regardless of its status as new or used. While a first car offers unfettered freedom unavailable via walking or public transportation, a range of responsibilities accompanies it. For these reasons and more, the wrong first car can be troubling.

Experienced drivers who may have bought half a dozen or more cars over time usually know what will suit their needs as well as certain models to avoid for reasons of reliability or poor driving experience. New drivers can be enticed by perceptions of cars portrayed in media or even from limited experience driving others' cars. However, driving a car for a few short trips can conceal the pitfalls of a particular model. Furthermore, inexperienced drivers who have not yet had the misfortune of dealing with a particularly problematic car and the sometimes skyrocketing repair bills can be in for a rude awakening when their "dream car" turns out to be a nightmare.

Therefore, as someone who has been on the road for a few decades, I have bought and sold many cars across the spectrum. Additionally, I am a professionally trained mechanic with particular insight into which cars have common problems you might want to avoid, and it has helped me to stay away from money pits. Relying on research and my expertise, I can definitively say new drivers should never buy one of these cars.

