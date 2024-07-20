Every Ford Model Powered By The 2.3L Ecoboost Engine

Ford Motor Company unveiled the EcoBoost engine at the start of 2008, aiming to improve fuel economy and carbon dioxide emissions across its range of Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury cars. The first-ever EcoBoost was a 355-hp, 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 that debuted in the 2009 Lincoln MKS, and Ford quickly followed that up with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in 2011 for vehicles like the Explorer and Mondeo.

However, it took until 2015 for Ford to introduce one of the best EcoBoost engines ever, the twin-scroll turbo-equipped 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Debuting in the 2015 Ford Mustang and Lincoln MKC, the small four-cylinder engine essentially rendered Ford's old 3.7-liter V6 — as seen in the Mustang — irrelevant, with more power and better fuel economy.

The 2.3-liter EcoBoost would go on to power several Ford Motor Company vehicles, including a couple of Lincoln cars — the MKC and Corsair — and some non-Ford cars like the track-oriented VUHL 05RR and Zeneos E10 R. Not surprising, really, given how good the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is at making a lot of power in a small package. It may not have the thrill of a big-displacement engine, but while V8 competitors like the Hemi are being discontinued, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is alive and well. Ford even introduced an all-new 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the 2024 Mustang, showing that the days of internal combustion engines aren't quite over just yet. Let's look what Ford cars use this small but mighty engine.