5 Of The Coolest Ford Models You Can't Buy In America
Ford is one of the nation's oldest automotive brands, with a legacy dating back to 1903. The company's tradition of innovation includes the industry's first moving assembly line, the aluminum-body F-150 pickup, and the legendary Model T. In 2022, the F-150 outsold all other vehicles in the United States at more than 650,000 units, and Ford sold more than 1.7 million vehicles stateside, second only to Toyota.
Ford's other top sellers in the U.S. included SUVs like the Explorer, Escape, and Bronco, all of which accounted for more than 100,000 units sold. While these can be seen all over American roadways and parking lots, some of Ford's most interesting vehicles are reserved for European or Asian markets, where certain safety regulations don't apply, and manufacturers aren't bound by corporate average fuel economy standards. If you're a BlueOval loyalist who lives overseas, here are a handful of Ford vehicles available to you that will make your friends and relatives back in the U.S. green with envy.
Everest
Ford's Everest is a three-row SUV sold in Southeast Asia, the Philippines, Australia, the Middle East, Central America, and South Africa. The SUV shares the T6 platform with the newly redesigned Ranger. It can be purchased with the gas-fueled 2.3-liter EcoBoost I-4 found in the stateside Explorer, Focus, Ranger, and Mustang or one of three diesel motors: a 3-liter Power Stroke V-6, and two 2-liter I-4 engines, one with a single turbocharger and one with twin turbos. The Everest has a refined, quiet interior with a 10.1 or 12-inch stacked Sync 4-enabled touchscreen that shows views from the 360-degree camera system. The Everest is also a capable off-road machine, with a locking rear differential, driver-selectable terrain modes, and the ability to cross water up to 2.5 feet deep.
Just last week, Shana E-Sport in Chon Buri, Thailand, presented a Raptor edition of the Everest complete with fender flares, suspension lift, and AMP Terrain Attack off-road tires. Such customizations are popular in Thailand, where full-sized trucks are not commonly sold. As a result, mid-sized models like the Ranger and Toyota Hilux are typically modified to resemble their larger cousins. Shana E-Sport's neighbor Icon Cars also customizes Ford and Toyota trucks, giving them a more intimidating stance and fierce appearance.
Tourneo Custom van
The minivan boom peaked in 2000, with 1.4 million of the family-friendly vehicles sold, but SUV and crossover sales have severely dented the segment's market share in the years since. Minivans are making a comeback, however, with the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey, and Toyota Sienna leading a recent resurgence in sales.
Buyers are rediscovering the family-friendly features of versatile and roomy vehicles, and automakers have started outfitting minivans with in-demand amenities like infotainment screens, power inverters, and all-wheel drive. Ford is dropping the camper conversion-friendly Transit Connect after the 2023 model year, but European buyers can get the Tourneo Custom minivan, which sits on the same platform as the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.
The Tourneo Custom first became available to customers across the pond in 2021, seating up to nine passengers in a customizable three-row cabin setup. It comes in diesel, hybrid, and electric versions; the diesel model has a towing capacity of just over 5,500 pounds. Inside, the Tourneo Custom features a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a SYNC 4-enabled touchscreen. The unique tilting steering wheel can also be folded flat while parked to make a surface suitable for working on a laptop, eating a roadside meal, or gaming.
Ranger Wildtrak X
The Ranger pickup has a long history as a Ford cornerstone; it debuted in the 1983 model year and is now in its fifth generation. Ford only sold a little more than 32,000 Rangers in the United States last year, down from nearly 57,000 in 2022 and more than 100,000 in 2020. If the C-suite denizens in Dearborn want to boost those numbers in 2024, they should consider bringing the Wildtrak X version over from Australia and Europe. The Wildtrak X is positioned between the Wildtrak and Raptor versions of the Ranger and has several features that make it a formidable off-road performer. Chief among them are the Bilstein shocks with a feature called "end stop control valve technology," which enhances performance both on and off-road. The 2-liter twin-turbo diesel engine in the Wildtrak X puts its power to the 265/70R17 General Grabber AT3 tires via a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD system. It has a foldaway roof rack and a load rack that arches over the bed and can be moved to one of five positions depending on load length.
Inside, the Wildtrak X has a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.4-inch infotainment screen, and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Overhead auxiliary switches are available for connection to winches or trail lighting, and Ford brought over two features from the Raptor to make off-road driving easier. Trail Control is a low-speed cruise control system that allows drivers to crawl at a slow, steady speed, and Rock Crawl mode — which is only available when the transfer case is in 4WD low — locks the rear axle and gives the driver more precise throttle control.
Territory
Ford's SUVs are sales juggernauts in the United States, with the Escape and Explorer accounting for more than 300,000 units sold in 2022. Ford could push that number even higher by bringing the Territory to its homeland. This three-row mid-sized SUV was first made for the Australian market in 2004 and is now sold in Mexico, the Philippines, China, and the Middle East. It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Trim levels and options vary according to market, but the only powertrain available is a 187 horsepower 1.8-liter EcoBoost gas-powered engine coupled with a seven-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive chassis. The interior accommodates seven passengers in leather seats beneath an optional panoramic moonroof, and the driver enjoys the help of systems like adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, hill-start assist, and a blind spot warning indicator.
Edge L
Vehicles made in China are at the very leading edge of technological innovation, and the Ford Edge L has a long list of features that would make it a hit with tech-minded Americans if it were to ever find its way across the Pacific. The 2024 model, which is currently only available in China, has a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel alongside a gargantuan 27-inch wide infotainment touchscreen. Still, more data is made available to the driver via a heads-up display system, and passengers enjoy ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.
The Edge L seats seven in a 2-2-3 layout and comes with two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter gas engine that makes 249 horsepower and 279 pound-feet of torque and a self-charging hybrid version that boosts those numbers to 271 horsepower and almost 300 pound-feet. With a full tank of gas and a fully charged battery, the hybrid version will offer an astonishing range of as much as 738 miles, enough to go from Jacksonville, Florida, to San Diego with just three stops.