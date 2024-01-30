5 Of The Coolest Ford Models You Can't Buy In America

The Ranger pickup has a long history as a Ford cornerstone; it debuted in the 1983 model year and is now in its fifth generation. Ford only sold a little more than 32,000 Rangers in the United States last year, down from nearly 57,000 in 2022 and more than 100,000 in 2020. If the C-suite denizens in Dearborn want to boost those numbers in 2024, they should consider bringing the Wildtrak X version over from Australia and Europe. The Wildtrak X is positioned between the Wildtrak and Raptor versions of the Ranger and has several features that make it a formidable off-road performer. Chief among them are the Bilstein shocks with a feature called "end stop control valve technology," which enhances performance both on and off-road. The 2-liter twin-turbo diesel engine in the Wildtrak X puts its power to the 265/70R17 General Grabber AT3 tires via a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD system. It has a foldaway roof rack and a load rack that arches over the bed and can be moved to one of five positions depending on load length.

Inside, the Wildtrak X has a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.4-inch infotainment screen, and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Overhead auxiliary switches are available for connection to winches or trail lighting, and Ford brought over two features from the Raptor to make off-road driving easier. Trail Control is a low-speed cruise control system that allows drivers to crawl at a slow, steady speed, and Rock Crawl mode — which is only available when the transfer case is in 4WD low — locks the rear axle and gives the driver more precise throttle control.