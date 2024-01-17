This Ford Everest Raptor Might Be The Coolest SUV You Can't Get In America
The Ford Bronco Raptor and the Ford F-150 Raptor both share a uniquely aggressive design. Everything from the geometric grill and reinforced undercarriage to the ultrawide stance of its tires screams that it's here to play. They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and custom auto enthusiasts who look at a design like that can't help but imagine what it might look like if some of those more distinctive elements were applied to another vehicle. A few of the more innovative renovators have done more than wonder.
AMP Tires Thailand recently posted several photos on Facebook showcasing a Ford SUV that definitely wasn't a Bronco or an F-150 but had the word 'Raptor' printed over the rear wheel hub, nevertheless crediting Shana E-sport with the design. This vehicle bore several of the most recognizable features from the official Raptors but with a more curved frame that probably looks unfamiliar to most American drivers. That's because this vehicle was made from a Ford Everest, which shares the same T6 platform as the Ford Ranger but isn't sold in the U.S. This diesel-fueled SUV is only sold in Australia, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, and Thailand–where Shana E-sport presumably got its hands on this particular beast.
The Ford Everest gets Raptor-ized
Shana E-sports certainly made some beautiful modifications to the vehicle, converting the front, rear, and suspension to make it more Raptor-like. It seems that this isn't a one-off either. Shana's Facebook page is full of these kinds of unique mods. The company has delivered a wide range of custom trucks and SUVs, but it seems to specialize in Ford, raptor-sizing regular F-150s, Rangers, and Everest to give them a more aggressive look and feel.
The real Ford Bronco Raptor and F-150 Raptor aren't just an aesthetic improvement over the standard models though. The official Bronco Raptor has a 418-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine, an improved suspension system from Fox, and 37-inch all-terrain tires that are designed to give it more traction off-road. Meanwhile, the official standard F-150 Raptor has a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine, Fox Dual Live Valve shocks, one-pedal drive, Trail Control, and a Terrain Management System. Then there's the Raptor R, which has a 6.2L V8 engine–the most powerful engine ever to be officially fitted to an F-150.
The custom Everest Raptor has AMP's Terrain Attack A/T A tires installed, but there's nothing included in any of Shana E-sports' posts that would indicate that anything under the hood was modified during the remodel. Still, it's a beautiful design that's sure to have Ford fans overseas drooling with envy.