This Ford Everest Raptor Might Be The Coolest SUV You Can't Get In America

The Ford Bronco Raptor and the Ford F-150 Raptor both share a uniquely aggressive design. Everything from the geometric grill and reinforced undercarriage to the ultrawide stance of its tires screams that it's here to play. They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and custom auto enthusiasts who look at a design like that can't help but imagine what it might look like if some of those more distinctive elements were applied to another vehicle. A few of the more innovative renovators have done more than wonder.

AMP Tires Thailand recently posted several photos on Facebook showcasing a Ford SUV that definitely wasn't a Bronco or an F-150 but had the word 'Raptor' printed over the rear wheel hub, nevertheless crediting Shana E-sport with the design. This vehicle bore several of the most recognizable features from the official Raptors but with a more curved frame that probably looks unfamiliar to most American drivers. That's because this vehicle was made from a Ford Everest, which shares the same T6 platform as the Ford Ranger but isn't sold in the U.S. This diesel-fueled SUV is only sold in Australia, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, and Thailand–where Shana E-sport presumably got its hands on this particular beast.