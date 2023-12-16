Everything To Know About Ford's Raptor 6.2L V8 Engine

When the original Ford SVT Raptor landed in dealership lots in 2010, it came with a 5.4-liter V8 engine to fortify its hardcore off-roading design. Not long after debuting its newest heavy-duty truck, Ford took the race-prepped Raptor R to the Baja 1000, and it came with a 6.2-liter 411-horsepower V8 engine. It was risky for a legacy automaker like Ford to enter a new, unproven machine in professional racing, but it was right on the money with the F-150 Raptor and Baja-bound Raptor R.

The F-150 Raptor R finished third in the Baja 1000, and its racing success translated to brisk sales at Ford dealerships. Ford sold 7,085 Raptors in 2010. By the 2011 model year, Ford dropped the modular 5.4-liter V8 and made the previously optional 6.2-liter V8 motor standard fare. Spurred the Raptor R's third-place win in one of the most inhospitable terrains, Ford sold 13,000 Raptors by 2012.