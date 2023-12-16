Everything To Know About Ford's Raptor 6.2L V8 Engine
When the original Ford SVT Raptor landed in dealership lots in 2010, it came with a 5.4-liter V8 engine to fortify its hardcore off-roading design. Not long after debuting its newest heavy-duty truck, Ford took the race-prepped Raptor R to the Baja 1000, and it came with a 6.2-liter 411-horsepower V8 engine. It was risky for a legacy automaker like Ford to enter a new, unproven machine in professional racing, but it was right on the money with the F-150 Raptor and Baja-bound Raptor R.
The F-150 Raptor R finished third in the Baja 1000, and its racing success translated to brisk sales at Ford dealerships. Ford sold 7,085 Raptors in 2010. By the 2011 model year, Ford dropped the modular 5.4-liter V8 and made the previously optional 6.2-liter V8 motor standard fare. Spurred the Raptor R's third-place win in one of the most inhospitable terrains, Ford sold 13,000 Raptors by 2012.
Ford 6.2-liter Boss truck engine
Originally called the "Hurricane" in pre-production spec (intended to first appear in the Mustang), the Raptor R's engine reappeared in 2010 as the mill of choice for the Ford Super Duty and E-Series lineup of three-quarter-ton and one-ton trucks and vans. The internals feature a 114mm bore spacing & a 4.02-inch bore, a cast-iron block, piston oil squirters, a ventilated crankcase, and a gerotor oil pump.
Meanwhile, it has a single overhead camshaft with shaft-mounted rocker arms, larger symmetrical ports, and splayed valves. Its Cam-Torque Actuation (CTA) variable cam timing produces more low-to-medium punch. Despite being a truck engine, the 6.2-liter had a motorsports background, initially appearing as a drag race engine for the NMRA (National Mustang Racing Association) competition.
By the time the second-generation Ford Raptor debuted in 2017, all V8 engines had been retired in favor of the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, typically a detuned variant of the Ford GT supercar's blown V6. The third-gen Ford Raptor came in 2021 with an EcoBoost V6 or a 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 with 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque in the new Raptor R, the most powerful engine fitted to a Ford F-150.