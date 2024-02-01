All About The 3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine That Powers The 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor

The Ford Bronco has a lengthy pedigree spanning decades back to the first model in 1966. This precursor to the modern SUV is known for off-road capability, and the latest 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor looks to continue the trend. With stiff competition from other renowned and rugged brands like Jeep, does the Raptor have the tools to succeed? What exactly is under the hood, and what makes it exciting for all-terrain fans? Does the 2024 Raptor's engine stand up to the most reliable six-cylinder engines ever made?

Ford's 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 generates 418 horsepower, which you can put to the test in challenging terrain as you tear through the backcountry. The 440 lb-ft of torque indicates that the Raptor won't need to shy away from extreme elements such as thick mud, deep sand, packed snow, and boulders. Specific high-performance tuning, 10-speed automatic transmission, and 4.7 axel ratio allow drivers to get the most out of the SUV engine.