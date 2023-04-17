Off-Road Ready Ford Mustang Raptor May Be In The Cards For 2026

The current trend of transforming iconic vehicles into off-roaders has spread like wildfire. But it's not a recent fad that Ford has played to, known for its popular Raptor upgrades that first turned the F-150 into an offroading champ many years ago. But now, one of America's biggest vendors of vehicular muscle is rumored to break new ground by turning the classic Mustang into a coupe fit for the trails.

Car and Driver reports that Ford is prepping a new Mustang Raptor for 2026. It'll supposedly sport an all-wheel drive powertrain but sacrifices manual shifting control and a two-speed transfer case. The car is estimated to retail for a starting price between $90,000 and $110,000, depending on the configuration you roll with.

As the source points out, Ford might have planned this concept for years now. Splined front hubs appeared on the sixth-generation Mustang, which launched in 2014. This type of hub can withstand more torque power compared to ordinary hubs, which wouldn't make sense except to add better overall handling capabilities.