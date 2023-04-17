Off-Road Ready Ford Mustang Raptor May Be In The Cards For 2026
The current trend of transforming iconic vehicles into off-roaders has spread like wildfire. But it's not a recent fad that Ford has played to, known for its popular Raptor upgrades that first turned the F-150 into an offroading champ many years ago. But now, one of America's biggest vendors of vehicular muscle is rumored to break new ground by turning the classic Mustang into a coupe fit for the trails.
Car and Driver reports that Ford is prepping a new Mustang Raptor for 2026. It'll supposedly sport an all-wheel drive powertrain but sacrifices manual shifting control and a two-speed transfer case. The car is estimated to retail for a starting price between $90,000 and $110,000, depending on the configuration you roll with.
As the source points out, Ford might have planned this concept for years now. Splined front hubs appeared on the sixth-generation Mustang, which launched in 2014. This type of hub can withstand more torque power compared to ordinary hubs, which wouldn't make sense except to add better overall handling capabilities.
This Mustang is built Ford tougher
Further detailing the build, Car and Driver says the Mustang Raptor will feature a nearly 500-hp 5.0-liter V-8 engine, similar to the Bronco Raptor. We might also get a so-called "Raptor R" that bumps the engine to a suparcharged 700-hp 5.2-liter V-8. It'll use a 10-speed automatic transmission with an electronically controlled center differential.
Predictably, the Mustang Raptor is said to use the same Fox Live Valve dampers you'll find in most other Raptor variants for optimal suspension and performance. To aid your offroading adventures, Ford is giving it a 2-inch lift thanks to elongated springs and suspension components, plus plenty of under-body armor to protect the components from rocky harm. It'll ship with all-terrain tires, too.
The Mustang Raptor is expected to hit the market in 2026, following the release of the seventh-generation street-oriented Mustang (due this summer and starting under $31,000). There's no word on how this beast will look just yet, but the illustration you see above by render designer Ben Summerll-Youde gives us a good starting point to dream about.