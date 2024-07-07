3 Mazda Models That Are Future Classics

With a history that dates back as far as the 1960s in America, Mazda already has several models that qualify as classics, including one of the most iconic cars in JDM history. From models like the RX-7, which is an icon in the import world, to older Mazdas like the Cosmo 110, which qualifies as a classic based on its age and significance for the brand — there are models of historical significance all throughout Mazda's history. But what about more modern models? What about vehicles that aren't quite in historical territory yet, but we identify them as more important than the average model?

Mazda's sports car lineup is limited, but impressive, while their practical family cars have an appeal of their own, offering a number of models to choose from as well. Here are a few choices that could easily qualify as future classics — Mazdas with distinct styling, peppy powertrains, or even limited production runs that should place them squarely in the sights of collectors.