5 Car Features Almost No One Actually Uses

Automotive technology has considerably evolved over the past few decades. Odds are, if you step into a car dealership's showroom floor, you'd hear the sales rep rattle off more features than you can count or care to remember. While these features, on average, go a long way to improving the quality of your driving experience, you wouldn't be wrong to consider a handful of them extraneous.

We've entered a screen-heavy era of car design, love it or hate it, and with this next step in the evolutionary design tree, automakers are complementing their new releases with state-of-the-art features. There's no denying the usefulness of innovations like the lane-keeping assist system, but the quest to leverage convenience as a big part of the sales package can sometimes dilute the intended impact.

When that happens, what you have is a range of features that nobody really uses. So, why is it hard for automakers to find the right balance? It's simple; Tech-laden dashboards and futuristic gimmicks sell, and personally, I suspect they help drive the rising price tags that buyers encounter these days. While these innovations help automakers add more meat to their profit margins, there needs to be a definitive line in the sand separating features that actually assist drivers from what sounds good in a thirty-second commercial. Less is more when it comes to tech, and drivers tend to forget these features exist when the new car smell starts to fade.