What Does Your Car's 'Eco Mode' Do, And When Should You Use It?

Many modern cars have drive modes and they usually come with modes like "Sport Mode" and "Eco Mode". As the name suggests, the "Eco Mode" is short for "economical mode" and used when you need your car to be more efficient, especially in terms of fuel efficiency. When engaged, the car's ECU enacts some changes, and these changes differ between manufacturers, but they are more or less optimized to increase the efficiency of the engine.

When the "Eco Mode" is engaged, the car dulls down the throttle response of the vehicle. This means that the car might feel slower and it will only partially open the throttle to save on fuel even if you press the accelerator pedal more. This doesn't reduce the performance of the vehicle but rather smooths out the acceleration. Some cars also shift gears earlier. Some very advanced systems also reduce the power consumption by the air conditioning of the car. All these changes should help increase the fuel economy of your car.

As for when you should use it, it depends on the type of road you are driving. If you want to save on fuel, it is a good idea to switch it on and if you are going to do long boring highway miles, the "Eco" mode will help you with the fuel savings. You can also turn it on in the city, since you do not need to go very fast and a vehicle sips more fuel in slow moving traffic since there is a significant difference between a vehicle's highway and city fuel efficiency figures.